35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 News

“Tired of pricks?” message for Daly’s car in GP Indy

MannKind Corporation will run a bold “Tired of pricks?” message on Conor Daly’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet in this weekend GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis to draw attention to NeedleFreeInsulin.com.

“Tired of pricks?” message for Daly’s car in GP Indy

Daly, who has Type 1 diabetes [T1D] will return to the seat of ECR’s #20 after his oval sojourn with the Carlin team in Texas, and his car will carry the bold magenta and teal of MannKind Corp.

“MannKind first met Conor in early 2019, and his ability to rise above any challenge he’s faced really resonates with us,” said Michael Castagna, CEO of MannKind Corporation. “We are driven to find new ways to give people control of their health, and Conor exemplifies the very spirit of MannKind’s mission – living life without limits.”

Daly was first diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 14, and today is the only known U.S. professional racing driver who competes full-time while living with T1D.

“I’m excited to work with MannKind again for the 2021 racing season and I look forward to sharing my T1D story through this partnership,” said Daly who races the #20 ECR-Chevy in all road and street races, with team owner Carpenter taking over for the ovals.

Alejandro Galindo, chief commercial officer of MannKind said: “As part of an extended marketing partnership, we will work closely with Daly on a series of appearances to stress that living with diabetes should not stop you from fully living your dreams. The first event is being planned for the week of Indy 500 in late May.”

When Carpenter takes over the #20 for the Indy 500, Daly will run the #47 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet for the team, before reverting to #20 for the following rounds at Detroit.

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Drivers Conor Daly
Teams Ed Carpenter Racing

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020

