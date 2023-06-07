Subscribe
Previous / Conor Daly loses full-time Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar drive 
IndyCar / Detroit News

Detroit GP organizers promise track improvements for next year

Organizers of the resurrected Detroit Grand Prix, who brought the IndyCar Series back to its downtown streets for the first time since 1991, have promised track improvements next year.

Charles Bradley
By:
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda green flag

A new 1.645-mile track was constructed in the shadow of the Renaissance Center, the global headquarters of General Motors, and used some stretches of the Formula 1 track, which was used from 1982 to 1988.

Penske Corporation’s president Bud Denker was the mastermind of the project, inspired by IndyCar’s successful event on the streets of Nashville. Penske moved the Detroit race weekend from Belle Isle, where the current incarnation of IndyCar had raced since 2007, back to the area where CART raced from 1989 to 1991.

After widespread criticism from drivers after practice and qualifying over the track’s short and bumpy nature, the reaction after the race was much more positive and constructive.

“We learned a lot of lessons,” said Denker. “One thing I'll face right up front is the track. It's interesting because the drivers provided us information from their simulations.

“We gave them the study, then ground [the track at their request] going into Turn 8, ground going into Turn 1 and we ground going into Turn 9 a lot. So, we did a lot of grinding based upon the drivers' feedback.

“Interestingly enough, the driver feedback was we needed new pavement in Turn 3. Drivers are right, so we took out 100 feet by 40 feet of pavement from the 300 marker to the 425 marker.

“They all used the left side for the braking, right? We're like, ‘Okay, we should have done the left side for that braking.’ We could have done it, but your asphalt has [to have time] to cure.”

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Denker pointed to the overtaking statistics to prove the quality of the racing on Sunday: “Looking at the numbers in front of me, we had the quality of racing: 189 on-track passes, 142 were for position, which equals Long Beach.

“Long Beach had a hell of a race this year, right? We had the same number of position passes. St. Pete, which is a pretty good race, they had 170 on-track passes, we had 189. They had 128 for position, we had 142. Pretty good race.”

Denker said that now his team has the evidence about which parts of the track to improve for 2024 that work can be done in good time. One added problem is the harsh winters that Detroit endures each year, which adds new track surface issues.

“The thing we can look at really improving upon is the Turn 3 braking zone,” said Denker. “It was really interesting for us to watch the [racing] lines. That wasn't the information they gave us. Anyway, now we know and we'll fix those areas to make it smoother as you come into the braking zone.

“We ground the hell out of the concrete, which is why it really ate up those softer tires because it was like a cheese grater. I told my guys, If you keep grinding, we're going to have a dirt track!”

One of the major issues that arose was the lack of space in runoff zones, for drivers to perform spin turns to rejoin without stalling. Those that did stall caused yellow flags in the race, and red flags in practice and qualifying.

Denker added: “The other thing we can do in Turn 8, the runoff, if we had time, which we will next year, we can put those blocks up on the curb, which gives you essentially another six feet [to allow cars to perform spin-turns]. So, 44 feet of runoff, which should be enough.”

Organizers did take huge credit for making half of the track free to access for the public, including vantage points from overlooking car parks, as well as hosting about 20,000 paying fans.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Conor Daly loses full-time Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar drive 
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Hunter-Reay to replace Daly at ECR from Road America

Hunter-Reay to replace Daly at ECR from Road America

IndyCar
Road America

Hunter-Reay to replace Daly at ECR from Road America Hunter-Reay to replace Daly at ECR from Road America

Conor Daly loses full-time Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar drive 

Conor Daly loses full-time Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar drive 

IndyCar
Detroit

Conor Daly loses full-time Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar drive  Conor Daly loses full-time Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar drive 

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues Hickman still planning to use Superbike in Isle of Man Senior TT despite issues

Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice Le Mans 24h: Ferrari locks out 1-2 ahead of Toyota in third practice

Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke

Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke

LM24 Le Mans
Road to Le Mans

Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke Rossi's Road to Le Mans partner thought WRT offer was a joke

Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1 Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe