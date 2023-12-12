Subscribe
View more
IndyCar Laguna Seca
News

DHL joins Chip Ganassi Racing in multi-year deal as primary sponsor for Alex Palou

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) and DHL Express announced a multi-year agreement that will see the world’s leading global shipping and logistics company be the primary sponsor on the #10 Honda driven by for two-time and reigning IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

The 26-year-old Spaniard’s first race to fly the recognizable yellow and red colors will be at the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10, just a few hundred miles away from DHL Regional Headquarters in Plantation, Florida.

“I am extremely proud to welcome DHL to the Chip Ganassi Racing family,” team owner Chip Ganassi said.

“It is an honor to partner with an organization that shares our fundamental values of teamwork, growth, responsibility, and the pursuit of excellence. Together, we are committed to embodying those values both on and off the racetrack. “I am looking forward to Alex and the #10 team defending their 2023 title with DHL on board. The road ahead holds great promise and potential, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Palou, who is aiming for a third title entering only his fifth season in North America’s premier open-wheel championship, shared his excitement in the addition of the newest sponsor.

 

"It’s super exciting to announce our new partnership with DHL, a global leader in logistics. Representing such a successful and widely recognized brand is a true honor,” Palou said.

“Their iconic yellow and red colors not only stand out, but they also remind me of my native Spain’s colors. As our team looks back at our remarkable success last year, we are eager to carry that momentum forward and aim for a third title with the support of DHL.

“I am especially thrilled to hit the ground running alongside the dedicated men and women of our 10-car crew in 2024.”

DHL, which has roughly 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, joins CGR after a long partnership with Andretti Global that dated back to 2010, and included an IndyCar title (2012) and Indianapolis 500 (2014) with Ryan Hunter-Reay.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Chip Ganassi Racing, an organization that has a rich history of success, deeply rooted in principles shared by DHL, such as a commitment to supporting the communities we call home, and the relentless pursuit of excellence by investing in our people who embody speed, passion, and dedication,” said Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas and Head of Global Sponsorships.

“As we sponsor this winning motorsports team with Alex Palou behind the wheel, we look forward to many winning moments both on and off the track in the months and years to come.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Despite IndyCar delaying hybrid, Newgarden knows “it’s absolutely coming”
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Proton welcomes Mustang Sampling for 2024 IMSA Porsche 963

Proton welcomes Mustang Sampling for 2024 IMSA Porsche 963

IMSA
Daytona December testing

Proton welcomes Mustang Sampling for 2024 IMSA Porsche 963 Proton welcomes Mustang Sampling for 2024 IMSA Porsche 963

Despite IndyCar delaying hybrid, Newgarden knows “it’s absolutely coming”

Despite IndyCar delaying hybrid, Newgarden knows “it’s absolutely coming”

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Despite IndyCar delaying hybrid, Newgarden knows “it’s absolutely coming” Despite IndyCar delaying hybrid, Newgarden knows “it’s absolutely coming”

IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500

IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500 IndyCar delays official launch of hybrid to after Indy 500

Alex Palou
More from
Alex Palou
See you in court! Why Palou’s latest contract flip infuriated McLaren

See you in court! Why Palou’s latest contract flip infuriated McLaren

IndyCar

See you in court! Why Palou’s latest contract flip infuriated McLaren See you in court! Why Palou’s latest contract flip infuriated McLaren

The American Legion moves to Linus Lundqvist’s CGR ride for 2024

The American Legion moves to Linus Lundqvist’s CGR ride for 2024

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

The American Legion moves to Linus Lundqvist’s CGR ride for 2024 The American Legion moves to Linus Lundqvist’s CGR ride for 2024

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Andretti Autosport
More from
Andretti Autosport
WTR Andretti adds Doyle for GTD endurance rounds, Harrison to Daytona roster

WTR Andretti adds Doyle for GTD endurance rounds, Harrison to Daytona roster

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

WTR Andretti adds Doyle for GTD endurance rounds, Harrison to Daytona roster WTR Andretti adds Doyle for GTD endurance rounds, Harrison to Daytona roster

Jenson Button, Marcus Ericsson complete WTR Andretti roster for Daytona

Jenson Button, Marcus Ericsson complete WTR Andretti roster for Daytona

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Jenson Button, Marcus Ericsson complete WTR Andretti roster for Daytona Jenson Button, Marcus Ericsson complete WTR Andretti roster for Daytona

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

DHL joins Chip Ganassi Racing in multi-year deal as primary sponsor for Alex Palou

DHL joins Chip Ganassi Racing in multi-year deal as primary sponsor for Alex Palou

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

DHL joins Chip Ganassi Racing in multi-year deal as primary sponsor for Alex Palou DHL joins Chip Ganassi Racing in multi-year deal as primary sponsor for Alex Palou

Al-Attiyah joins Loeb in Dacia's Dakar Rally line-up for 2025

Al-Attiyah joins Loeb in Dacia's Dakar Rally line-up for 2025

DAKR Dakar

Al-Attiyah joins Loeb in Dacia's Dakar Rally line-up for 2025 Al-Attiyah joins Loeb in Dacia's Dakar Rally line-up for 2025

McLaren won't create false expectations for F1 2024 for risk of "violent" reality

McLaren won't create false expectations for F1 2024 for risk of "violent" reality

F1 Formula 1

McLaren won't create false expectations for F1 2024 for risk of "violent" reality McLaren won't create false expectations for F1 2024 for risk of "violent" reality

Mir has "one beautiful chance" to lead Honda MotoGP team in 2024

Mir has "one beautiful chance" to lead Honda MotoGP team in 2024

MGP MotoGP

Mir has "one beautiful chance" to lead Honda MotoGP team in 2024 Mir has "one beautiful chance" to lead Honda MotoGP team in 2024

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe