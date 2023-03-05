Subscribe
Previous / McLaughlin: “Big mistake” took out Grosjean in St. Pete IndyCar battle Next / Ericsson shuns idea that St. Pete win wasn’t deserved
IndyCar / St. Pete News

Disastrous St. Pete for Andretti after huge promise in qualifying

Michael Andretti’s team saw its hopes of victory in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg disappear after all four of his cars were involved in major shunts.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Disastrous St. Pete for Andretti after huge promise in qualifying
Listen to this article

Romain Grosjean and Colton Herta locked out the front row, Kyle Kirkwood started fifth, and 18th place on the grid in a 27-car field was actually not a fair reflection of Devlin DeFrancesco’s potential. Yet the best finisher among the quartet was 15th, three laps down and had been involved in two of the incidents.

Trouble started on the opening lap when DeFrancesco was an innocent victim of the Santino Ferrucci-triggered shunt exiting Turn 3, when the AJ Foyt Racing driver tagged Helio Castroneves into a spin, and the Meyer Shank Racing entry spun into DeFrancesco’s path. He had just slid to a halt when his car was rammed hard by rookie Benjamin Pedersen in the second Foyt entry, sending the Andretti machine high into the air in a 180deg spin, before crashing down.

“I saw Helio spinning in front of me and really was on the brakes - there was nowhere to go. I saw the #55 [Pedersen] coming and knew it was going to be a big one.

“I just braced up the best I could. It was a wild ride, but we're OK and we'll focus ahead on Texas."

Through the first stint, Grosjean, Herta and Kirkwood ran first, second and sixth, but in dirty air, the altlernates of Herta and Kirkwood dropped off rapidly so they lost time and places before pitting for the first of two scheduled stops. When they emerged, Kirkwood got away with a slight nudge on Daly that spun the Ed Carpenter Racing to a standstill, but within two laps of the restart, he too was flying, after launching off the rear of Jack Harvey’s stationary car which had rammed into Rinus VeeKay’s crashed car in the Turn 4 tire barrier. Rubbing salt in the wound was that Kirkwood was pinged by Race Control for service – major repairs – in a closed pit, so had to serve a drive-through penalty. He would eventually come home 15th.

Following the next restart, Herta tried to pass Team Penske’s Will Power for sixth place through Turns 6 and 7 and thought he had the job done, only to find the defending champion retaliating at Turn 8 and pushing wide, sending the 2021 St. Pete winner into the tire wall. Power was penalized for the contact, Herta was out on the spot.

"I thought I was pretty far ahead of him,” said Herta to NBC. “I left room and felt a tag in my right-rear, and he wanted to use the next state over for track room on the exit. I don't know what I can do there, apart from hit the wall.

“It sucks because we were fast on the black tires when a lot in front were on the [alternates], and we were going to be able to make some passes there when they fell off. It felt good, it's unfortunate."

He later added: “We had a good opportunity for a podium and maybe even a win. It sucks because I don't want to start the season off like this."

Grosjean still looked a good bet for victory, having had the pace to run on primaries and stay with new leader Scott McLaughlin on Firestone’s alternates. He made his final pitstop just before McLaughlin got held up by traffic, and so although McLaughlin emerged from his final pitstop just ahead and held the inside line down to Turn 4, the Frenchman had warmed up tires and momentum as the pair ran side-by-side on Lap 72. McLaughlin braked just a touch later than his cold primaries could handle, the rear stepped out and smacked into Grosjean’s car, sending the polesitter into the tires. McLaughlin was penalized, and apologized after the race.

“We all race, we all make mistakes,” said Grosjean. “Scott came over and apologized, which means everything to me. He did get a penalty. Unfortunately, that doesn’t really change anything for my race, but the fact that he comes here and says he’s sorry is a big deal.

“I know that we were the fastest car on track by a long way and that’s all that matters. We were competitive, we were up there and we have 16 races left. We showed today with Andretti that we can be up there."

Team COO Rob Edwards stated: “They say it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish - so it’s obviously disappointing to see how today went.

“When you take a step back and think about the weekend as a whole, there was obviously a lot of progress from last year. We had a lot of speed. I think the way that the team is working really well together – the drivers are all working together – everyone is working really well. We definitely made gains and improved on all of those areas.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t our day but we’ll take the positives on to Texas and keep building on that."

shares
comments

McLaughlin: “Big mistake” took out Grosjean in St. Pete IndyCar battle

Ericsson shuns idea that St. Pete win wasn’t deserved
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
O’Ward on St. Pete heartache: “Very annoying to give it away”

O’Ward on St. Pete heartache: “Very annoying to give it away”

IndyCar
St. Pete

O’Ward very annoyed to give win away O’Ward on St. Pete heartache: “Very annoying to give it away”

Ericsson shuns idea that St. Pete win wasn’t deserved

Ericsson shuns idea that St. Pete win wasn’t deserved

IndyCar
St. Pete

Ericsson: St. Pete win was deserved Ericsson shuns idea that St. Pete win wasn’t deserved

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Romain Grosjean More from
Romain Grosjean
St. Pete pole-winner Grosjean says car feels “more alive”

St. Pete pole-winner Grosjean says car feels “more alive”

IndyCar
St. Pete

Grosjean says car feels “more alive” St. Pete pole-winner Grosjean says car feels “more alive”

Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows

Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows

Le Mans

Grosjean hopes to run Le Mans in ’24 Grosjean hopes to race Le Mans in 2024 if IndyCar schedule allows

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

Ranking 10 best DAMS drivers Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Kirkwood: Pre-season test speed has translated to now

Kirkwood: Pre-season test speed has translated to now

IndyCar
St. Pete

Kirkwood: Test speed has translated Kirkwood: Pre-season test speed has translated to now

Kirkwood savors atmosphere, car-handling at Andretti Autosport

Kirkwood savors atmosphere, car-handling at Andretti Autosport

IndyCar
The Thermal Club Testing February testing

Kirkwood savoring Andretti Autosport Kirkwood savors atmosphere, car-handling at Andretti Autosport

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain

Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain

Formula 1

Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain Hamilton: I need to be a "positive light" for Mercedes F1 after Bahrain

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1

Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP Five stories you may have missed from the F1 Bahrain GP

Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start

Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start

NAS NASCAR Cup

Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start Josh Berry had "a pretty good time" in first HMS Cup start

The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023

The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023

MotoGP

The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023 The divide that could mar MotoGP's sprint race revolution in 2023

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.