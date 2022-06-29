Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list
IndyCar News

Dixon denies talks regarding move to Arrow McLaren SP

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon says he’s not been part of any conversations regarding a departure from Chip Ganassi Racing.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Dixon denies talks regarding move to Arrow McLaren SP
Listen to this article

Motorsport.com understands Dixon’s current contract with Ganassi is through to the end of 2023, and that it is IndyCar-specific, whereby he can’t be moved sideways into CGR’s Cadillac sportscar operation full-time – although he’ll likely remain as one of the extras for endurance races.

However, there are rumors that when his contract is up, he could move to Arrow McLaren SP, invest in the team and therefore ensure he is fully in charge of when his driving career will end – along the lines of what Jeff Gordon did with Hendrick Motorsports in NASCAR.

Given the nature of most big teams’ contracts with their drivers, it is unlikely that Dixon would be permitted even to talk to other teams yet, when there are 18 months left to run on his Ganassi deal. And sure enough, Dixon denied such talks had taken place.

“I haven't been a part of any of these conversations, so not really sure where a lot of these things come from,” he said. “Obviously people talk. I even got a few messages from people asking about the same thing.

“If people are having those conversations, I haven't been a part of them. For me I love doing what I'm doing, I love being a part of the team that I'm with, and who knows what comes in the future? But as of right now, just focusing on this season. That's all I've got to say really. There's nothing to it.”

Dixon did, however, suggest that remaining within the sport after his driving days are over is very appealing.

“I don't see [myself] giving up anytime soon,” said the New Zealander who turns 42 next month. “I feel like in motorsport it's hard to make a decision from one year to the next, as opposed to kind of looking five years down the road or more.

“For me right now, it's just enjoying IndyCar, trying to win races, trying to get back to where we need to, so that's where the focus is.

“The possibilities after I'm done? Trust me, I'd love to still be a part of the sport. What that means and in what capacity, I have really no idea. But I love the sport. It's been my passion since I was five or six years old, so it's definitely something I want to be a part of for many more years. As of right now, it's not on the radar.”

Despite teammate Alex Palou also having been linked with a shock move from Ganassi to Arrow McLaren SP, questions over the length of Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson’s deal and rumors regarding how much longer NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson would want to pursue his open-wheel career (something Johnson addressed last week) Ganassi recently told Racer.com that his 2023 line-up would be “status quo”, and Dixon responded positively to that concept.

“I think it would be huge, huge for Chip, and I think for all the drivers,” he said. “It's definitely quite a good mix right now with young, middle-aged and older. I think it's a lot of fun.

“I think that the balance we've got there has worked really well, and I think if you look at how competitive the team has been…

“Yeah, I love the dynamic right now. It's a lot of fun. It's a great group. They've already achieved one goal this year, and that's to win the Indy 500, and hopefully we can capture that second goal of the championship.”

shares
comments

Related video

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list
Previous article

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – weekend schedule Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – weekend schedule

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Dixon denies talks regarding move to Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon denies talks regarding move to Arrow McLaren SP

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, schedule, entry list

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio – weekend schedule

Robert Wickens wins first race since IndyCar horror crash in 2018
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Robert Wickens wins first race since IndyCar horror crash in 2018

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.