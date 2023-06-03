Dixon: IndyCar Detroit GP winner could be “last man standing”
Six-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon warns that Sunday’s Detroit Grand Prix could be a case of ‘the last man standing gets the victory’.
Speaking after qualifying fourth for the 100-lap race around the new street course in downtown Detroit, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Dixon joined many drivers in likening the event to Nashville, which has gained a reputation for producing chaotic IndyCar races.
When Dixon was asked by NBC Peacock what he expected from Sunday’s race, he replied: “Probably a lot of unexpected things to happen! I dunno, if you watched the Indy NXT race, you could see some mixed feelings out there.
“The start is going to be key for sure, we saw how that went for them – the leader was taken out. So maybe somewhat similar to Nashville and the last man standing is the one who gets the victory.”
His Arrow McLaren rival Pato O’Ward agreed with his sentiments, and also pointed to the split pitlane and narrow exit lane as potential flashpoints.
“I think it’ll be about survival,” O’Ward said. “Is it going to be as crazy as Nashville, I don’t know. Does it have the potential to be as crazy as Nashville? Absolutely.
“I think it’s going to be tricky with the [pit lane] blend line where it is and when the yellows fall, when they take it or don’t take it. I think it’ll definitely be interesting.”
Third-placed qualified Romain Grosjean of Andretti Autosport believes that fortune will play a major role in the outcome.
“If there’s one day in the year you need to be lucky, it’s tomorrow,” he said. “A lot can happen and it’s about being in the right time at the right place.
“Hopefully we’ll get lucky, but it’s not been our strength so far this year.”
Team Penske’s Will Power, who starts seventh, added: “You don’t know how these races are gonna go, it’s a pretty wild track.
“Sometimes it doesn’t matter where you qualify, but it’s all good. Seventh ain’t bad, it’s on the inside and it’s pretty bumpy there.
“Sometimes you think it’s going to be yellow after yellow and it doesn’t. I’d say it’s going to be pretty hectic.”
