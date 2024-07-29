All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
IndyCar Madison

Why Dixon thinks IndyCar schedule favors Penske in title-deciding races

Milwaukee’s revival and Nashville’s switch from street race to oval means three out of four title-deciding venues are high-speed short tracks, where Penske historically excels

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, start

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet, leads Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, at Iowa

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon says that IndyCar’s season-concluding events, that now include three short oval tracks, will make the title race “definitely interesting”.

Dixon is chasing a seventh title this season – which would tie AJ Foyt’s all-time record – and is 53 points behind team-mate Alex Palou. Team Penske’s Will Power is second, 49 in arrears of Palou.

Power would’ve been closer but for a costly crash with team-mate Scott McLaughlin in Toronto that earned him a drive-through penalty that relegated him from fourth – when running ahead of Palou – to 12th.

Dixon, who won three of the last four events last year, scored a 141st career podium in Canada, which ties him with Mario Andretti on the all-time list. But last season, three of the four final tracks were road and street courses – and he thinks that favors one team in particular.

“I think it's definitely interesting with how it ends,” said Dixon. “We’ve got one road course (Portland) left.

“What is it, four short track (races)? Should be good for the Penskes, I guess (smiling). Whether it was tailored that way, I have no idea.”

David Malukas and Will Power at the Milwaukee Mile Open Test

David Malukas and Will Power at the Milwaukee Mile Open Test

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

IndyCar dropped its Texas Motor Speedway round for 2024, replacing it with a double-header event at Milwaukee’s one-mile oval, which returns to the series’ roster for the first time since 2015 on Labor Day weekend.

The other double-header was at Iowa Speedway, where Team Penske swept both races with McLaughlin and Power.

“But I think we had really good cars at Iowa, as well,” pointed out Dixon. “It was a little bit different there. It was a struggle for passing.

“We'll see. It's been a long time since we've been in Nashville. It was a great place for our team. Milwaukee has been in the past, as well.

“St. Louis… Anything's possible, man. We'll keep trying.”

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

With double the points effectively on offer with Milwaukee’s two races – and McLaughlin proving their potential by making a 90-point jump in the title race in Iowa’s double-header – teams will have one eye on that weekend, which comes after the upcoming St. Louis and Portland rounds.

“Milwaukee will be interesting,” he confirmed. “They've really got to work on the formula for those tracks because nobody wants to just follow the leader.

“Unfortunately, with the repave at Iowa, that kind of ruined the best short track we've had for a good five, 10 years.

“It will be interesting to see the Milwaukee test for us, almost zero deg as well, extremely hard to pass. We'll have to see how that plays out. I know they're talking about bringing a softer tire.

“Deg is key. You need three or four seconds over a stint. That spices it up, makes it interesting. Firestone don't want to hear people talking about degradation, but it creates great racing.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Is a win in Supercars or IndyCar more satisfying for McLaughlin?

Top Comments

Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP

Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP
Revised F1 Belgian GP results: Hamilton inherits win after Russell DQ

Revised F1 Belgian GP results: Hamilton inherits win after Russell DQ

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Revised F1 Belgian GP results: Hamilton inherits win after Russell DQ
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
Scott Dixon
More from
Scott Dixon
Dixon explains overcut key to epic Toronto IndyCar podium charge

Dixon explains overcut key to epic Toronto IndyCar podium charge

IndyCar
Toronto
Dixon explains overcut key to epic Toronto IndyCar podium charge
How predatory Palou picked off title rivals to extend IndyCar points lead

How predatory Palou picked off title rivals to extend IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
Toronto
How predatory Palou picked off title rivals to extend IndyCar points lead
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
Is a win in Supercars or IndyCar more satisfying for McLaughlin?

Is a win in Supercars or IndyCar more satisfying for McLaughlin?

IndyCar
Is a win in Supercars or IndyCar more satisfying for McLaughlin?
McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou

McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou

IndyCar
Toronto
McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Sergio Perez to remain with Red Bull after crunch F1 talks

Sergio Perez to remain with Red Bull after crunch F1 talks

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Sergio Perez to remain with Red Bull after crunch F1 talks
Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP

Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP
How 'once stung' Williams finally got its man for 2025 with Sainz signing

How 'once stung' Williams finally got its man for 2025 with Sainz signing

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
How 'once stung' Williams finally got its man for 2025 with Sainz signing
Why Dixon thinks IndyCar schedule favors Penske in title-deciding races

Why Dixon thinks IndyCar schedule favors Penske in title-deciding races

Indy IndyCar
Madison
Why Dixon thinks IndyCar schedule favors Penske in title-deciding races

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA