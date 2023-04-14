Dixon to be inducted into Motorsports Hall of Fame of America

Listen to this article

The 36th Motorsports Hall of Fame of America [MSHFA] Induction Celebration, which will formally usher the class of 2024 into the MSHFA, will be held in the Hall’s home in Daytona Beach, Florida, in March of 2024.

As well as Dixon, the class of 2024 includes seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, the most successful NHRA Top Fuel Funny Car crew chief of all time Austin Coil, HANS Device inventors Jim Downing & Dr. Robert Hubbard, motorcycle desert racing legend and Hollywood stuntman Bud Ekins, four-time SCCA national champion and eight-time IndyCar title-winning owner Paul Newman and 1966 Can-Am champion and championship-winning constructor John Surtees. Two additional Historic Category inductees will be announced this summer.

Read Also: Jimmie Johnson named to Motorsports Hall of Fame of America

Dixon, has scored all but one of his 53 Indy car wins – including the 2008 Indianapolis 500 – with Chip Ganassi Racing, and also three of his four Rolex 24 Hours triumphs with the team.

The 42-year-old New Zealander declared: “I'm extremely honored to be thought of in this way and mentioned among many of the greats across so many forms of motorsports.

“The first thing that comes to mind is how I was able to get here. A single person can never do it alone. I'm grateful to Chip, the team and everyone who has helped make this possible over the last 20 years, and then going back to the start of it all with my parents and the group that helped me along.

“But it comes down to racing for me and the pure love that I have for this sport across every different category. First and foremost, I am a racing fan and that's where the desire comes from. I'm extremely lucky to be able to do what I do and I am grateful for everybody that has helped give me the possibility, and this is in their honor."

Chip Ganassi himself said simply: “There is not a more deserving driver that's currently in the series for the Hall of Fame, and I know there's even more work still to be done.”