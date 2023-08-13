Dixon wanted SVG to try IndyCar

Van Gisbergen is set to become the next New Zealander to tackle the US racing scene with a full-time move from Supercars to NASCAR next year.

He made his oval debut in the Truck Series on Friday, finishing a credible 19th, and will make a second Cup Series start on the Indianapolis road course tomorrow from eighth on the grid.

He has effectively been sharing the track with fellow Kiwis Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin who have been in action in IndyCar this weekend.

After winning the IndyCar race, Dixon heaped praise on van Gisbergen and his natural ability.

He also revealed that he has long tried to get van Gisbergen to give IndyCar a go, and believes it would be a better fit for someone with a strict road racing background.

"I've tried to get for years to get Shane to come and test an IndyCar," he said.

"It just didn't work out. Even in the IMSA programme, I think he would have been huge, great teammate in that as well.

"I think he's kind of talked a lot about America. [IndyCar] is probably more of his wheelhouse, at least the road and street. The oval racing is definitely on another level, even for someone like myself trying to make that transition would be extremely tough.

"It's cool to see him. He's a huge talent, man. The guy is crazy good, even at fricking indoor go-karting. I've gone many times with the dude, and he's super fast.

"[It's] cool to see the success he had. I was cheering for him so hard at the Chicago race. Even last night in the Trucks he did a pretty good job for his first-ever race on an oval. Qualified, what, eighth today in a stacked field.

"He's got a bright future hopefully."

Van Gisbergen has enjoyed success in open-wheelers before, having been a winner in Formula Ford and Toyota Racing Series in his junior career.

He then returned to TRS for the New Zealand Grand Prix in 2021, winning despite starting from pitlane.

