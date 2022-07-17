Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Herta thrilled to deliver after “pretty embarrassing” Mid-Ohio Next / Toronto IndyCar: VeeKay leads incident-packed warm-up
IndyCar News

Dr Geoff Billows to retire from IndyCar at season’s end

IndyCar has announced that Dr. Geoffrey Billows will retire from his role as director of medical services for IndyCar and IMS this September, to be replaced by Dr. Julia Vaizer.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Dr Geoff Billows to retire from IndyCar at season’s end
Listen to this article

Dr. Vaizer, who has served as the assistant medical director for IndyCar and IMS since 2021, will be the first female medical chief in the history of the sanctioning body and the track.

Billows has undergone treatment for parotid salivary cancer since November 2020, and this was key in his decision to stand down, although he has vowed to continue contributing to IndyCar medical services from 2023.

“It’s no secret that the last 20 months have been quite challenging for me,” said Billows. “After a lot of consideration and discussion with my wife, I have decided to retire at the end of this season. This is something I plan to battle and live for many years, and I thought, ‘I should enjoy whatever time I have left.’

“But I’m staying on so I can help part time because I enjoy it so much. The opportunity to work with INDYCAR and IMS has been an opportunity of a lifetime… I think it’s quite rewarding. It not only gives me a chance to help take care of the drivers but to also have the chance to promote safety in the motorsports industry.”

Billows began working at IMS during his residency in 1993, volunteering at the IU Health Emergency Medical Center in the infield during race events. He served as an AMR IndyCar Safety Team physician and deputy medical director and became IMS director of medical services in 2006. Billows then assumed the role of IndyCar director of medical services in 2016.

As well as providing medical care to drivers and spectators at IMS and on IndyCar race weekends, Billows has worked with IndyCar officials and the Safety Team to improve driver safety.

Throughout his career with IMS and INDYCAR, Billows also served as assistant professor of clinical emergency medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

“Dr. Billows has been an integral part of IndyCar’s success both on and off the track,” said series president Jay Frye. “His guidance and expertise have been tremendous assets to the series, the drivers and all our stakeholders. We are excited for him to spend more time with his family and grateful that we’ll still get to see him around the racetrack.

“Dr. Billows and Dr. Vaizer have been working very closely together over the last few years, so we know this will be a seamless transition. We look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Vaizer as she trailblazes into her new leadership position as IndyCar’s first female medical director.”

IMS president J. Douglas Boles added: “There aren’t enough words to express our full sense of gratitude and respect for Dr. Billows and his service to our racing community. We’re so appreciative of his contributions and so glad we’ll still see him at the IU Health Infield Care Center during the Month of May and more.

“We also know Dr. Vaizer is extremely well prepared for this new role and congratulate her on this exciting opportunity.”

Vaizer has worked under Billows with the AMR IndyCar Safety Team since 2020 and became the first person to complete the IU School of Medicine Motorsports Fellowship in July 2021. She has been associated with motorsports medicine since 2017 and began her involvement with IndyCar and IMS the following year while attending a motorsports medicine elective training program. Vaizer also serves as an assistant professor of clinical emergency medicine at the IU School of Medicine and as the assistant medical director for IU Health LifeLine.

“Dr. Billows has been a friend, a mentor, a teacher and like family to me,” Vaizer said. “There

are a lot of emotions of excitement for him to take a new stage in his life and spend more time with his family. It’s wonderful that he’s going to stay on as an IndyCar physician.

“It’s a huge honor to be chosen to carry on his legacy. It fills me with inspiration. I know I will work really hard to continue doing what he established as one of the most successful medical teams in the world of motorsports. I cannot wait for the next chapter and see how we can continue to improve the field of motorsports medicine for the next generation to come.”

Vaizer received her undergraduate degree in 2011 from the University of Florida and received her medical degree in 2016 from the University of Central Florida. She completed her emergency residency training at Detroit Receiving Hospital in 2019 and completed a dual EMS/motorsports medicine fellowship at IU School of Medicine in 2021.

Said Billows: “Dr. Vaizer is not only a very skilled and talented emergency medicine physician but a gifted educator. She’s the only physician on the face of this planet who has completed a formal, post-graduate, university-based motorsports medicine fellowship. I have 100 percent confidence in turning the position of medical director over to her.”

shares
comments
Herta thrilled to deliver after “pretty embarrassing” Mid-Ohio
Previous article

Herta thrilled to deliver after “pretty embarrassing” Mid-Ohio
Next article

Toronto IndyCar: VeeKay leads incident-packed warm-up

Toronto IndyCar: VeeKay leads incident-packed warm-up
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Rahal after best result of 2022: "P4 feels like a win” Toronto
IndyCar

Rahal after best result of 2022: "P4 feels like a win”

Herta hindered by hair after headsock failure Toronto
IndyCar

Herta hindered by hair after headsock failure

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Rahal after best result of 2022: "P4 feels like a win”
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal after best result of 2022: "P4 feels like a win”

Graham Rahal looked both relieved and exhilarated by his performance in Toronto, after climbing from an unrepresentative mid-grid position to seal a strong fourth-place finish.

Herta hindered by hair after headsock failure
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta hindered by hair after headsock failure

Toronto runner-up Colton Herta admits his pursuit of Scott Dixon and defense of second from Felix Rosenqvist were hurt when his hair flopped into his face when his balaclava failed.

Rosenqvist casts doubt on whether Palou will race in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist casts doubt on whether Palou will race in 2023

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet driver Felix Rosenqvist suggests his future ‘teammate’ Alex Palou may not be racing in IndyCar in 2023.

Herta proud of second, Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta proud of second, Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta said he was pleased to fend off Felix Rosenqvist in Toronto, while the Arrow McLaren SP driver felt his performance should cause doubts among team management over his destiny in 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.