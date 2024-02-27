Ericsson leads on the final day of IndyCar testing in Sebring
Marcus Ericsson concluded the final day of IndyCar’s two-day group test at Sebring International Raceway on the top of the leaderboard.
Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global Honda
Penske Entertainment
The Swede, who joined Andretti Global over the offseason, put down a flying lap of 51.9512s (115.724 mph) around the circuit’s shorter 1.67-mile layout, which came late in the afternoon session. He logged 83 laps in total on the day.
“Today is very important, especially when you're in a new team,” Ericsson said. “It's been a lot of learning processes, learning the people, learning the car. Everything is new, obviously. We don't get a lot of tests these days. So, we need to maximize that.
“We just had a really good day. So, that's positive, and we're feeling excited about going to St. Pete.”
Team Penske’s Will Power ended up second after nailing a 52.0076s best lap, just ahead of Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward in third, who led the morning session, pounded out 98 laps on the day (second-most) and hit a mark of 52.0104s.
"Back with the No. 5 team today,” O’Ward said, noting his switch to his original team after subbing for injured team-mate David Malukas in Monday’s running.
“It was a really smooth testing day for us today. We got through our whole run plan, and now we're ready to get the season kicked off in St. Pete. We're really looking forward to getting down there."
Felix Rosenqvist was able to make a solid impression in the early days of his transition to Meyer Shank Racing, pushing a lap of 52.0305s to end up fourth. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal came away fifth, putting down a session-most 99 laps that featured a personal best of 52.0598s.
Chip Ganassi Racing’s rookies Kyffin Simpson and Linus Lundqvist wrapped up the day sixth and seventh, respectively. Santino Ferrucci surged AJ Foyt Racing into the top 10 to end up eighth, ahead of Juncos Hollinger Racing newcomer Romain Grosjean in ninth and Ganassi’s Marcus Armstrong in 10th.
The top 10 were separated by 0.325s.
Rookie Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing) finished up 11th, followed by Colin Braun in 12th, who put down 67 laps in his first-ever taste of Indy car machinery that came courtesy of Dale Coyne Racing. Braun was 0.9657s off the mark set by Ericsson.
Of note, all of the top five in Tuesday’s test put down faster times than first day pacesetter Alex Palou.
The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which signals the start of the 2024 season for the IndyCar Series, is March 10.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest IndyCar hybrid test featured “minimal challenges”
Latest IndyCar hybrid test featured “minimal challenges” Latest IndyCar hybrid test featured “minimal challenges”
Josef Newgarden, Roger Penske awarded Baby Borgs at The Henry Ford Museum
Josef Newgarden, Roger Penske awarded Baby Borgs at The Henry Ford Museum Josef Newgarden, Roger Penske awarded Baby Borgs at The Henry Ford Museum
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31
Chip Ganassi Racing unveils Palou’s DHL livery for 2024 season
Chip Ganassi Racing unveils Palou’s DHL livery for 2024 season Chip Ganassi Racing unveils Palou’s DHL livery for 2024 season
Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR
Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR Romain Grosjean cautions early expectations to win with JHR
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti
Latest news
What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear
What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear What's next for Red Bull F1 after Horner investigation all-clear
WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future
WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future WRC Promoter backs FIA vision for WRC future
FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form
FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form
F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport
F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport F1 racing guidelines set to be deployed in grassroots motorsport
Prime
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments