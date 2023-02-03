Ericsson leads third IndyCar test session at Thermal
Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Marcus Ericsson topped the 2hr30min morning session on Day 2 at Thermal Club, leading the again impressive fellow Scandinavian Christian Lundgaard.
Ericsson, fresh from receiving his ‘Baby Borg’ from BorgWarner Inc. in honor of his 2022 Indy 500 triumph, took only four laps of the 3.076-mile 17-turn track to lower the IndyCar lap record at the venue to 1min38.4223sec, an average speed of 112.182mph.
But Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda’s Christian Lundgaard, who was second quickest in yesterday afternoon’s session, also delivered a 112mph effort to claim second fastest, albeit 0.1459sec slower.
Kyle Kirkwood, who replaces Alexander Rossi in Andretti Autosport-Honda’s line-up for 2023, was fastest representative for Michael Andretti’s squad, 0.3662sec off top spot.
Team Penske’s two-time and reigning champion Will Power left it until the dying minutes to punch in Chevrolet’s best time of the session, shading teammate Scott McLaughlin by a mere 0.035sec.
Felix Rosenqvist was top representative for Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet, but as he did twice yesterday, the Swede spun and stalled , bringing out a red flag that ended the session slightly early. His teammate Pato O’Ward also caused a red with a spin, as did Andretti Autosport’s Devlin DeFrancesco, while new third Arrow McLaren driver Alexander Rossi turned the most laps, 38, on his way to 11th.
Six-time champion Scott Dixon was seventh for Ganassi, just ahead of teammate Alex Palou, while Callum Ilott again impressed for Juncos Hollinger-Chevrolet in ninth, just 0.0047sec ahead of the third Penske of Newgarden.
Yesterday’s pacesetter Colton Herta was only 14th, while fastest rookie was Marcus Armstrong (Ganassi) in 16th, splitting the Meyer Shank Racing-Hondas of Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves.
Juncos Hollinger’s second driver, touring car ace Agustin Canapino, was again impressive, within one second of team leader Ilott, and ahead of Graham Rahal and Conor Daly.
The next session will begin at 1.30pm local time and will run until 4.00pm, when, as per yesterday, the teams will commence pitstop practice.
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Team
|
1
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
1:38.4223
|
1:38.4223
|
4
|
16
|
112.182
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
2
|
Christian Lundgaard
|
1:38.5682
|
0.1459
|
7
|
29
|
112.016
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
3
|
Kyle Kirkwood
|
1:38.7885
|
0.3662
|
7
|
36
|
111.766
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
4
|
Will Power
|
1:38.8702
|
0.4479
|
24
|
24
|
111.674
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
5
|
Scott McLaughlin
|
1:38.9052
|
0.4829
|
33
|
34
|
111.634
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
6
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
1:38.9410
|
0.5187
|
4
|
30
|
111.594
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren
|
7
|
Scott Dixon
|
1:38.9762
|
0.5539
|
9
|
29
|
111.554
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
8
|
Alex Palou
|
1:38.9872
|
0.5649
|
23
|
24
|
111.542
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
9
|
Callum Ilott
|
1:39.0254
|
0.6031
|
20
|
21
|
111.499
|
Chevy
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
10
|
Josef Newgarden
|
1:39.0301
|
0.6078
|
29
|
29
|
111.493
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
11
|
Alexander Rossi
|
1:39.0913
|
0.6690
|
38
|
38
|
111.425
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren
|
12
|
Romain Grosjean
|
1:39.0944
|
0.6721
|
9
|
23
|
111.421
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
13
|
Pato O'Ward
|
1:39.1486
|
0.7263
|
7
|
24
|
111.360
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren
|
14
|
Colton Herta
|
1:39.2164
|
0.7941
|
10
|
29
|
111.284
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian
|
15
|
Simon Pagenaud
|
1:39.3034
|
0.8811
|
24
|
27
|
111.187
|
Honda
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
16
|
Marcus Armstrong
|
1:39.3185
|
0.8962
|
11
|
31
|
111.170
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
17
|
Helio Castroneves
|
1:39.3803
|
0.9580
|
14
|
23
|
111.100
|
Honda
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
18
|
David Malukas
|
1:39.3834
|
0.9611
|
22
|
34
|
111.097
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
19
|
Devlin DeFrancesco
|
1:39.5308
|
1.1085
|
16
|
24
|
110.932
|
Honda
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
20
|
Jack Harvey
|
1:39.6960
|
1.2737
|
14
|
27
|
110.749
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
21
|
Rinus VeeKay
|
1:39.8912
|
1.4689
|
27
|
38
|
110.532
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
22
|
Santino Ferrucci
|
1:39.9366
|
1.5143
|
16
|
16
|
110.482
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
23
|
Agustin Canapino
|
1:39.9583
|
1.5360
|
10
|
24
|
110.458
|
Chevy
|
Juncos Holling Racing
|
24
|
Graham Rahal
|
1:40.1125
|
1.6902
|
9
|
31
|
110.288
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
25
|
Conor Daly
|
1:40.1192
|
1.6969
|
14
|
28
|
110.281
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
26
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
1:40.3709
|
1.9486
|
14
|
28
|
110.004
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
27
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
1:40.4460
|
2.0237
|
19
|
32
|
109.922
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
Lundgaard: “I don't see a reason why we can't be competitive”
Castroneves: “Too early” to think about potential replacement by Blomqvist
Latest news
Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter
Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter
Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule
Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule
Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S."
Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S." Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S."
Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live
Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live Watch: The Bathurst 12 Hour, Intercontinental GT Challenge live
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.