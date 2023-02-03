Ericsson leads third IndyCar test session at Thermal

Listen to this article

Ericsson, fresh from receiving his ‘Baby Borg’ from BorgWarner Inc. in honor of his 2022 Indy 500 triumph, took only four laps of the 3.076-mile 17-turn track to lower the IndyCar lap record at the venue to 1min38.4223sec, an average speed of 112.182mph.

But Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda’s Christian Lundgaard, who was second quickest in yesterday afternoon’s session, also delivered a 112mph effort to claim second fastest, albeit 0.1459sec slower.

Kyle Kirkwood, who replaces Alexander Rossi in Andretti Autosport-Honda’s line-up for 2023, was fastest representative for Michael Andretti’s squad, 0.3662sec off top spot.

Team Penske’s two-time and reigning champion Will Power left it until the dying minutes to punch in Chevrolet’s best time of the session, shading teammate Scott McLaughlin by a mere 0.035sec.

Felix Rosenqvist was top representative for Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet, but as he did twice yesterday, the Swede spun and stalled , bringing out a red flag that ended the session slightly early. His teammate Pato O’Ward also caused a red with a spin, as did Andretti Autosport’s Devlin DeFrancesco, while new third Arrow McLaren driver Alexander Rossi turned the most laps, 38, on his way to 11th.

Six-time champion Scott Dixon was seventh for Ganassi, just ahead of teammate Alex Palou, while Callum Ilott again impressed for Juncos Hollinger-Chevrolet in ninth, just 0.0047sec ahead of the third Penske of Newgarden.

Yesterday’s pacesetter Colton Herta was only 14th, while fastest rookie was Marcus Armstrong (Ganassi) in 16th, splitting the Meyer Shank Racing-Hondas of Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves.

Juncos Hollinger’s second driver, touring car ace Agustin Canapino, was again impressive, within one second of team leader Ilott, and ahead of Graham Rahal and Conor Daly.

The next session will begin at 1.30pm local time and will run until 4.00pm, when, as per yesterday, the teams will commence pitstop practice.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 Marcus Ericsson 1:38.4223 1:38.4223 4 16 112.182 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 2 Christian Lundgaard 1:38.5682 0.1459 7 29 112.016 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 3 Kyle Kirkwood 1:38.7885 0.3662 7 36 111.766 Honda Andretti Autosport 4 Will Power 1:38.8702 0.4479 24 24 111.674 Chevy Team Penske 5 Scott McLaughlin 1:38.9052 0.4829 33 34 111.634 Chevy Team Penske 6 Felix Rosenqvist 1:38.9410 0.5187 4 30 111.594 Chevy Arrow McLaren 7 Scott Dixon 1:38.9762 0.5539 9 29 111.554 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Alex Palou 1:38.9872 0.5649 23 24 111.542 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 9 Callum Ilott 1:39.0254 0.6031 20 21 111.499 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 10 Josef Newgarden 1:39.0301 0.6078 29 29 111.493 Chevy Team Penske 11 Alexander Rossi 1:39.0913 0.6690 38 38 111.425 Chevy Arrow McLaren 12 Romain Grosjean 1:39.0944 0.6721 9 23 111.421 Honda Andretti Autosport 13 Pato O'Ward 1:39.1486 0.7263 7 24 111.360 Chevy Arrow McLaren 14 Colton Herta 1:39.2164 0.7941 10 29 111.284 Honda Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 15 Simon Pagenaud 1:39.3034 0.8811 24 27 111.187 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 16 Marcus Armstrong 1:39.3185 0.8962 11 31 111.170 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 17 Helio Castroneves 1:39.3803 0.9580 14 23 111.100 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 18 David Malukas 1:39.3834 0.9611 22 34 111.097 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 19 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:39.5308 1.1085 16 24 110.932 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 20 Jack Harvey 1:39.6960 1.2737 14 27 110.749 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:39.8912 1.4689 27 38 110.532 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 22 Santino Ferrucci 1:39.9366 1.5143 16 16 110.482 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 23 Agustin Canapino 1:39.9583 1.5360 10 24 110.458 Chevy Juncos Holling Racing 24 Graham Rahal 1:40.1125 1.6902 9 31 110.288 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 25 Conor Daly 1:40.1192 1.6969 14 28 110.281 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 26 Benjamin Pedersen 1:40.3709 1.9486 14 28 110.004 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 27 Sting Ray Robb 1:40.4460 2.0237 19 32 109.922 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR