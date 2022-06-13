Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Newgarden: Rossi was very strong, we were a little better Next / Rossi uncertain if pitstop delay cost him Road America win
IndyCar / Road America News

Ericsson on Palou clash: “Nothing wrong with that move”

IndyCar points leader Marcus Ericsson stood his ground after the Road America incident with teammate Alex Palou that saw the defending champion break his suspension on the back of the Indy 500 winner’s car.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

After Palou and Ericsson qualified third and fourth respectively – Ericsson’s best grid position of the year – the pair had retained those positions from the start, despite the Swede’s sidepod and right-rear receiving a nuzzle from Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet on Lap 1, Turn 1.

Following the long run down to Turn 5 on Lap 4, Palou appeared to brake slightly early in response to being so close behind the second-placed car of Josef Newgarden, while also choosing to take the fastest racing line to the 90-degree left-hander. That left the inside line open to Ericsson who braked later, and filled the hole. Ericsson ran only slightly deeper on exit than leader Alexander Rossi and Newgarden, but Palou turned in toward the apex, his left-front wheel made contact with his teammate’s right rear, and so he broke a toelink.

Possibly without the benefit of seeing a replay, Palou made some uncharacteristically salty comments following his mandatory trip to the IndyCar Medical Center, including, “I just think he was trying to win the race on the third [sic] lap, and the car broke and that’s it, game over.” Asked if he was surprised that such a slight contact broke his suspension, Palou replied: “No, I was surprised that my teammate hit me, not that the car broke… We can play this game as well, so we’ll see.”

Ericsson saw no case to answer immediately after the race and remained unrepentant in the media conference, despite throwing some sympathy Palou’s way.

“From inside the car, the door was open there,” he said. “I went for the move alongside him at the apex, made the corner. From my side, he turns into me from the outside lane.

“You hate to see your teammate retire from a contact with you: that's the last thing you want to do. [But] I don't see I did anything wrong. It was a fully race move. Might have been early in the race, but this is a track-position race. If you get an opportunity, you need to go for it.

“As I said, there was nothing wrong with that move. That was clear on the TV pictures.”

Further quizzed on the matter, Ericsson politely but firmly stated his case.

“Like I said, from inside the car it was clear: I was alongside him at the apex,” he said. “I was surprised that we hit at the middle of the corner. Like I said, I made the corner, didn't go up on the curb. It was not like I was oversteering or anything like that. I was surprised to get the hit there.

“I don't know what more to say. I only saw it once on the TV. It looked like a good move to me. Again, I hate to see my teammate retire from a contact with my car, but I don't feel that was on me. I feel like it was more on his side there.”

Ericsson eventually snatched second place from Rossi on the final restart, and, given the poor results for Power (19th), O’Ward (26th) and Palou (27th), the Swedish former Formula 1 driver now holds a 27-point lead in the standings, with eight races down and nine to go.

“It's going to be tough all the way,” he said. “It's so competitive in the series at the moment. Any given weekend can be a new winner. It's hard to be even in the top 10 if you don't get everything right.

“I think it's going to be a tough season, a long season. We put ourselves in a really good position now, leading. So we just got to keep doing what we've been doing. The last 12 months we were the top scorer in the championship. I think that says something about where we've been performing since Detroit last year – it was actually 12 months ago today.

“Yeah, I think we're in a strong position, but it's going to require a lot of hard work, keep doing what we've been doing… Will and Pato and Alex, I think all three of them had bad days. That's good for us, since they were the closest ones in the championship going in. But… it's going to swing a couple more times. It's a matter of being consistent now, bringing home the results.”

