It was Indianapolis Motor Speedway founder Carl Fisher who came up with the idea of ditching the standing start for the more spectacular – and in Fisher’s mind, safer – rolling start. He would lead the field – at that time, 40 cars arranged in eight rows of five! – driving a Stoddard-Dayton at 45mph.

Every Indy 500 has used a pace car ever since. Fisher paced the first five and then it became the duty and honor of various automotive industry figures or retired racers, and a great marketing tool for car manufacturers to supply the cars. That had the potential to raise some interesting juxtapositions – Louis Chevrolet piloting a Chrysler in 1926, for instance – and cause some issues after the race, too. From 1936 it became traditional for the 500 winner to be awarded the pace car, but in ’65, the Ford Motor Company, fundamental to Team Lotus’s assault on the Indy 500, did not let its winner Jimmy Clark accept the keys to the Plymouth Sport Fury pace car.

Up to and including 1956, the pace car led the field for just one warm-up lap before pulling aside on the front straight and ‘releasing’ the charging pack behind. In 1957, this became two laps in order to allow fans in the main grandstand to take in and photograph the eleven rows of three rumbling along behind the pace car.

That worked out particularly well in 1958 for the man driving the pace car, a beautiful Pontiac Bonneville (above), because that man was Sam Hanks. He won Indy the previous year at his 13th attempt, but had then announced in Victory Lane that he was retiring from racing. Thus in ’58, the crowd got their chance to salute the reigning Indy 500 champion who had chosen not to defend his crown.

In fact, Hanks would pace the field for six straight years, always with track owner Tony Hulman as a passenger and over the years, the number of passengers that rode with Hulman grew and included celebrities.

In 1971, one of these was the legendary astronaut John Glenn, and nothing he encountered while serving with the USAF in World War II and the Korean War, working as a test pilot or flying in outer space could have prepared him for this particular ride. The owner of a local Dodge dealership, Eldon Palmer, drove the Challenger pace car at breakneck speed along pitlane, but the cone he’d put out to mark his braking point had been moved and so he outbraked himself by a long way. The Challenger slewed out of control and into a photographers’ stand, causing several injuries.

Like Hanks, 1960 Indy winner Jim Rathmann served as pace car driver six times, and while it wasn’t necessary to have pace car drivers that good, celebrity drivers with racing experience were seen as preferable. James Garner jumped at the chance to pace the field in ’75, ’77 – the first year that pace cars led the field for three laps – and ’85.

Until 1979, the pace car would never be seen on track between the beginning and end of the race, caution periods being controlled by the leader of the race. However, from ’79, in order to keep the drivers circulating at a safe pace while whatever had caused the yellow was resolved, the pace car would reemerge in front of the pack. That meant that the pace car, while still having a ‘celeb’ drive it on pre-race pace laps, needed handing off to a professional.

For many years, that pro was three-time Indy 500 winner Johnny Rutherford, who was the IndyCar Series’ regular pace car driver. When he retired from this duty at the end of 2016, former IndyCar favorite Sarah Fisher took over the role of professional pace car driver at IMS.

This year, Fisher is the very worthy celebrity driving the 2023 Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition pace car, and will remain in the car as driver whenever a caution period is called.

Year Car Driver 1911 Stoddard-Dayton Carl G. Fisher 1912 Stutz Carl G. Fisher 1913 Stoddard-Dayton Carl G. Fisher 1914 Stoddard-Dayton Carl G. Fisher 1915 Packard 6 (Model 5-48) Carl G. Fisher 1916 Premier 6 (Model 6-56) Frank E. Smith 1919 Packard V12 (called Twin Six) Jesse G. Vincent 1920 Marmon 6 (Model 34) Barney Oldfield 1921 H.C.S. 6 Harry C. Stutz 1922 National Sextet Barney Oldfield 1923 Duesenberg Fred Duesenberg 1924 Cole V8 Lew Pettijohn 1925 Rickenbacker 8 Eddie Rickenbacker 1926 Chrysler Imperial 80 Louis Chevrolet 1927 LaSalle V-8 Series 303 Willard "Big Boy" Rader 1928 Marmon 8 (Model 78) Joe Dawson 1929 Studebaker President Roadster George Hunt 1930 Cord L-29 Wade Morton 1931 Cadillac 370 Twelve "Big Boy" Rader 1932 Lincoln Model KB Edsel Ford 1933 Chrysler Imperial Convertible Roadster Byron Foy 1934 LaSalle Model 350 "Big Boy" Rader 1935 Ford V8 Harry Mack 1936 Packard 120 Tommy Milton 1937 LaSalle Series 50 Ralph DePalma 1938 Hudson 112 Stuart Baits 1939 Buick Roadmaster 80 Charles Chayne 1940 Studebaker Champion Two Door Sedan Harry Hartz 1941 Chrysler Newport Parade Phaeton A.B. Couture

Year Car Driver Passengers 1946 Lincoln Continental V-12 Henry Ford II Wilbur Shaw 1947 Nash Ambassador George W. Mason 1948 Chevrolet Fleetmaster Six Wilbur Shaw 1949 Oldsmobile 88 Wilbur Shaw 1950 Mercury Benson Ford 1951 Chrysler New Yorker V8 David A. Wallace

Year Car Driver Passengers 1952 Studebaker Commander Convertible P.O. Peterson 1953 Ford Crestline Sunliner William Clay Ford, Sr. 1954 Dodge Royal 500 William C. Newburg 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Thomas H. Keating Tony Hulman 1956 DeSoto Fireflite Convertible L.I. Woolson Tony Hulman

Year Car Driver Passengers 1957 Mercury Turnpike Cruiser F.C. Reith Tony Hulman 1958 Pontiac Bonneville Sam Hanks Tony Hulman 1959 Buick Electra 225 Sam Hanks Tony Hulman 1960 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Sam Hanks Tony Hulman 1961 Ford Thunderbird Sam Hanks Tony Hulman 1962 Studebaker Lark Daytona Convertible Sam Hanks Tony Hulman 1963 Chrysler 300 Sam Hanks Tony Hulman 1964 Ford Mustang Benson Ford Tony Hulman 1965 Plymouth Sport Fury P.M. Buckminster Tony Hulman 1966 Mercury Comet Cyclone GT Benson Ford Tony Hulman, Gus Grissom 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Mauri Rose Tony Hulman

Year Car Driver Passengers 1968 Ford Torino GT William Clay Ford, Sr. Tony Hulman, Duke Nalon 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Jim Rathmann Tony Hulman, Pete Conrad 1970 Oldsmobile 4-4-2 Rodger Ward Tony Hulman, Pete Conrad 1971 Dodge Challenger Eldon Palmer Tony Hulman, John Glenn, Chris Schenkel 1972 Hurst/Olds Cutlass Jim Rathmann Tony Hulman, Pete Conrad, Chris Schenkel, Bob Draper, Dolly Cole 1973 Cadillac Eldorado Jim Rathmann Tony Hulman, Alfred Worden, Chris Schenkel, Bob Lund, Dolly Cole 1974 Hurst/Olds Cutlass Jim Rathmann Tony Hulman, Frank Borman, Chris Schenkel, Bill Kay 1975 Buick Century Custom V-8 James Garner Tony Hulman, Jim Rathmann 1976 Buick Century V6 Marty Robbins Tony Hulman, Jim Rathmann, Chris Schenkel 1977 Oldsmobile Delta 88 James Garner Tony Hulman 1978 Chevrolet Corvette C3 Jim Rathmann

Year Car Driver (start) Driver (caution periods) 1979 Ford Mustang Jackie Stewart Jim Rathmann 1980 Pontiac Trans Am Turbo Johnnie Parsons Don Bailey 1981 Buick Regal V6 Duke Nalon Duke Nalon 1982 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Jim Rathmann Don Bailey 1983 Buick Riviera Convertible Duke Nalon Don Bailey 1984 Pontiac Indy Fiero John Callies Don Bailey 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais James Garner Don Bailey 1986 Chevrolet Corvette convertible Chuck Yeager Don Bailey 1987 Chrysler LeBaron Carroll Shelby Don Bailey 1988 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Chuck Yeager Don Bailey 1989 Pontiac Trans Am Bobby Unser Don Bailey 1990 Chevrolet Beretta Convertible Jim Perkins Don Bailey 1991 Dodge Viper RT/10 Carroll Shelby Don Bailey 1992 Cadillac Allante Bobby Unser Don Bailey 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Jim Perkins Don Bailey 1994 Ford Mustang Cobra Parnelli Jones Don Bailey 1995 Chevrolet Corvette C4 convertible Jim Perkins Don Bailey 1996 Dodge Viper GTS Bob Lutz Don Bailey 1997 Oldsmobile Aurora Johnny Rutherford Don Bailey 1998 Chevrolet Corvette C5 Parnelli Jones Don Bailey 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Jay Leno Don Bailey 2000 Oldsmobile Aurora Anthony Edwards Don Bailey 2001 Oldsmobile Bravada* Elaine Irwin Mellencamp Don Bailey 2002 Chevrolet Corvette C5 Jim Caviezel Joie Chitwood III 2003 Chevrolet SSR* Herb Fishel Johnny Rutherford 2004 Chevrolet Corvette C5 Morgan Freeman Joie Chitwood III 2005 Chevrolet Corvette C6 convertible General Colin Powell Joie Chitwood III

Year Car Driver (start) Driver (caution periods) 2006 Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06 coupe Lance Armstrong Johnny Rutherford 2007 Chevrolet Corvette C6 Patrick Dempsey Johnny Rutherford 2008 Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06 Emerson Fittipaldi Johnny Rutherford 2009 Chevrolet Camaro SS Josh Duhamel Johnny Rutherford 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS Robin Roberts Johnny Rutherford 2011 Chevrolet Camaro A. J. Foyt Johnny Rutherford 2012 Chevrolet Corvette C6 ZR1 Guy Fieri Johnny Rutherford 2013 Chevrolet C7 Corvette Stingray Jim Harbaugh Johnny Rutherford 2014 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Dario Franchitti Johnny Rutherford 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Jeff Gordon Johnny Rutherford 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Roger Penske Johnny Rutherford 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Jeffrey Dean Morgan Sarah Fisher 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Victor Oladipo Sarah Fisher 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Sarah Fisher 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Mark Reuss Sarah Fisher 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Danica Patrick Sarah Fisher 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Sarah Fisher Sarah Fisher

