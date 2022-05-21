Listen to this article

Environmental and wildlife impacts of the balloons have played a factor in the decision to pause the tradition indefinitely, after also canceling it the last two years.

An official statement from Indianapolis Motor Speedway stated that “Like in 2020 and 2021, we will take advantage of the operational flexibility this decision provides and will continue adding a second flyover to the pre-race show at the conclusion of Back Home Again.

“The primary objective of our pre-race show is to bring people together as we honor our military heroes, celebrate sporting excellence, and build the excitement and anticipation level as we prepare for the command to start engines. While we understand the historical connection of the balloon release to many of our fans, we have paused it for now and will continue to evaluate the best opportunities to celebrate our event’s unique legacy and traditions moving forward. We are confident that this year’s pre-race activities will be as exciting and celebratory as any we have had at IMS.

“The staffing required and space needed for the balloon tent is now being used for team and series partner fan activations – making our infield midway more robust for those visiting IMS during May.”

Instead, the USAF Thunderbirds will make two passes. In the first, the six F-16s will fly a standard delta formation along the main straight after the national anthem. They will then return to perform the “delta burst” over the Pagoda.

The Thunderbirds team comprises six examples of the F-16, the USAF’s legendary multi-role fighter, and has done since 1983, when the model was built by General Dynamics. They replaced the Northrop T-38 Talons in the team.

Initially using the F-16A, with two-seat B models for training and transporting VIPs, the Thunderbirds upgraded to the F-16C in 1992 (and two-seat D models) by which time they were made by Lockheed Martin.

The F-16 first flew in 1974, and became operational in 1978. Each of the C models displaying at the Speedway on May 29 are powered by a single Pratt & Whitney jet that produces 17,800lbft of thrust in regular flight, and 29,560lbft of thrust with afterburners on. An F-16C can hit Mach 2.0 (1320mph) in high level flight, Mach 1.2 (920mph) at sea level, and can pull up to 9G.

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images