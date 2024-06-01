All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
IndyCar Detroit

Ferrucci shoves Kirkwood in pitlane over “dickish” IndyCar move

Santino Ferrucci shoved IndyCar rival Kyle Kirkwood in the Detroit pitlane following an on-track clash in second practice on Saturday.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Santino Ferrucci, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Kirkwood had just let Andretti Global team-mate Herta through at Turn 3 when he got into a wheel-banging moment with AJ Foyt Racing’s Ferrucci at Turn 5.

Kirkwood said over the radio: “Santino needs to get kicked out of the series.”

A lap after that, Ferrucci weaved and balked Herta in the Turns 6-7 complex before Herta was able to pull off an inside pass in Turn 8 as Ferrucci dove to pitlane.

The end of the session saw Ferrucci and Kirkwood have a briefly physical exchange on pitlane, with the former claiming Kirkwood turned into him following an on-track altercation.

Ferrucci was seen shoving Kirkwood, with the NBC Peacock audio picking up Ferrucci saying, “You f***ing piece of sh**, you turned into me!”

Kirkwood stopped attempting to talk to Ferrucci, walking off and smiling back to his timing stand.

“We're in practice,” Ferrucci told NBC. “I'm on a lap that's gonna put us P3, right? I know everybody's fighting traffic.

“I'm coming down the hill and who just turns into somebody and slides the car into you? I mean, it's such a dickish move, man.

“I grew up karting with him, known him a long time. Never seen him do something like that. You saw him turn into [Josef] Newgarden yesterday [Newgarden admitted he was at fault for their light collision – Ed].

“It's a shame.”

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda

Kyle Kirkwood, Andretti Global Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

When challenged by the reporter that Kirkwood felt it was Ferrucci who turned into him, rather than the other way around, he replied: “Well, if you go back and watch and you see him step on it and turn left.

“I mean, I don't know what more evidence you need from that, man. He's got the onboard camera, not us.

“So, and then his little boyfriend team-mate over there did the same thing. So yeah, leave it to them, man. We're out here doing our own thing.

“You know, it's Detroit, I'm having a blast. Crew’s all fired up. We know we got a hot rod.”

Kirkwood said the on-track altercation was a result of Ferrucci’s impatience, and that he went to confront him after the session to “tell him that was completely unnecessary”.

“Everyone stops here, right?” Kirkwood said. “Like everyone has to wait, get your gap, get a clean lap in. It's practice, relax – and that's not what he did.

“And he decided to do it to me, then he did it to Colton too. They nearly collided. I don't know what he's doing. His lap was already ruined. He just ruined his next lap too. It's just dumb. It's dangerous.

“He drove right into me purposely, tried to drive me into the wall, and then I went up and tried to talk to him about it and then he grabs me. He's like shaking me. I’m like, what are you getting mad at me for? It's insane. But we've seen it before with him.”

Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Colton Herta, Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Team-mate Herta, who was fastest in the session, said he didn’t know what he did to make Ferrucci so mad at him either.

“I don't even know what I did,” he laughed. “I don't know, that guy's a head case but I'm happy with our program. I'm not really sure what I did to make him mad.

“He passed me before the alternate line [where lap timing starts and ends], like we're all waiting for our gaps, and he passed me and so I passed him back and ruined his lap.

“Yeah, he can do his thing, we'll do ours. He's driving a Penske car to P20th again for the fifth consecutive weekend. I'm happy with what we're doing here. We don't have time for him and his shenanigans at the back.”

IndyCar will be taking no action over the incident, series officials confirmed to Motorsport.com.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Helio Castroneves explains why MSR benched Tom Blomqvist

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Why IMSA’s downtown Detroit GTP debut was divisive among drivers

Why IMSA’s downtown Detroit GTP debut was divisive among drivers

IMSA
Detroit
Why IMSA’s downtown Detroit GTP debut was divisive among drivers
IMSA Detroit: Acura beats Porsche with stunning pass in wild street fight

IMSA Detroit: Acura beats Porsche with stunning pass in wild street fight

IMSA
Detroit
IMSA Detroit: Acura beats Porsche with stunning pass in wild street fight
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
Santino Ferrucci
More from
Santino Ferrucci
Penske alliance benefitting AJ Foyt Racing’s IndyCar aims – Ferrucci

Penske alliance benefitting AJ Foyt Racing’s IndyCar aims – Ferrucci

IndyCar
Detroit
Penske alliance benefitting AJ Foyt Racing’s IndyCar aims – Ferrucci
AJ Foyt Racing reveals Homes For Our Troops Indy 500 livery for Ferrucci

AJ Foyt Racing reveals Homes For Our Troops Indy 500 livery for Ferrucci

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
AJ Foyt Racing reveals Homes For Our Troops Indy 500 livery for Ferrucci
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener

IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Newgarden surges to pole for season-opener
Andretti Autosport
More from
Andretti Autosport
Indy NXT Detroit: Louis Foster dominates crash-filled race

Indy NXT Detroit: Louis Foster dominates crash-filled race

Indy NXT
Detroit
Indy NXT Detroit: Louis Foster dominates crash-filled race
IndyCar Detroit: Herta beats Palou to pole by 0.152s

IndyCar Detroit: Herta beats Palou to pole by 0.152s

IndyCar
Detroit
IndyCar Detroit: Herta beats Palou to pole by 0.152s
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Latest news

Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons

Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
Bastianini: Mugello result special during "difficult time" as Ducati MotoGP exit beckons
Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture

Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture

WRC WRC
Rally Italy
Ogier: “S*** happens” after losing WRC Sardinia victory with final stage puncture
Vowles thinks no F1 team will hit minimum weight in 2026

Vowles thinks no F1 team will hit minimum weight in 2026

F1 Formula 1
Vowles thinks no F1 team will hit minimum weight in 2026
Marquez "gave up" and accepted podium defeat in MotoGP Italian GP

Marquez "gave up" and accepted podium defeat in MotoGP Italian GP

MGP MotoGP
Mugello Official Testing
Marquez "gave up" and accepted podium defeat in MotoGP Italian GP

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA