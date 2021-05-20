Indy 500: Ferrucci suffers big shunt on Day 3

The ‘extra’ in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda team for this race, had completed 50 laps, with his 44th vaulting him to second behind Conor Daly with around 1hr40mins to go.

Ferrucci was running fifth in a line of cars, behind teammate and defending 500 winner Takuma Sato, when he lost the rear on entry to Turn 2.

The tail of the #45 Hyvee car drifted out of line and then pounded the SAFER barrier at Turn 2. The 2019 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year jammed on the brakes but still skidded a long way down the back straight before coming to a halt.

The AMR Safety Team was on the scene within 15sec, and helped him out, and the youngster hobbled away using a safety worker as a crutch and favoring his right leg.

Ferrucci was one of the stars of the last two Indy 500s, following up his Rookie of the Year in 2019 with a fourth place finish in 2020.

For 2021 he quit fulltime IndyCar racing to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Dr. Geoff Billows, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s medical director, emerged from the center and said: “Santino’s fine… [but] we’re sending him downtown for some advanced imaging."