Fifth Third Bank extends RLL sponsorship through 2025

Listen to this article

The bank will be primary sponsor of the #15 entry for Graham Rahal at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis, Road America, Mid-Ohio and Nashville races. Fifth Third Bank will also have enhanced associate sponsor presence at the Indy 500, Laguna Seca and St. Petersburg.

"Not only have we extended our partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, but we are excited to announce the Fifth Third car will now race in the streets of Nashville," said Mike Ash, Fifth Third Bank’s Greater Indiana regional president. "The Bank has a strong presence in the Nashville market, run by a local team, and we are excited to bring additional assets and partnerships to the area.

“Our work with RLL continues to evolve and create tailored experiences for our clients as well as long-term community impact like our recent partnership on May 3, supporting all babies born in Central Indiana with newborn essentials and money towards their college savings."

RLL has participated in Fifth Third Bank’s annual Fifth Third Day (5/3 on the calendar) by helping to kick off their Feeding Our Communities campaign that takes place in the communities they serve with the goal of providing more than 1 million meals to those in need in May. In 2022, Graham Rahal also supported the 53Babies initiative in the city, by surprising babies born in Central Indiana with mom and baby essentials, as well as $1,053 provided by the Bank to start their new child’s College 529 account.

Fifth Third Bank is also a supporter of other racing-related charitable initiatives such as REV Presented by Fifth Third Bank which benefits IU Health patients and an annual event that benefits Children’s TherAplay, a physical and occupational therapy for children with special needs.

“We take a great amount of pride in the fact that our relationship with Fifth Third Bank continues to grow,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of RLL with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “The caliber of people we have met through our partnership speaks volumes about the company and their mission to contribute to the communities in which they serve.

“We couldn’t be happier to not only continue, but also grow, our partnership with Fifth Third Bank through the 10-year mark and beyond.”