Stat attack – the final IndyCar driver standings for 2020

Despite those two drivers winning eight races between them, the competitiveness of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series is appreciated by examining the figures.

For instance five different teams were represented by the top six drivers in the championship – Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, Team Penske-Chevrolet, Andretti Autosport-Honda, Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

And how about the fact that one of the race winners finished outside the Top 10 because he had only one other top-five finish? Or that one of the podium finishers only twice more managed to even get into the top 10?

There's a downside to such tight competition of course – that bad luck has an exaggerated effect, especially for driver/team combos that are competitive only fitfully. Should Fate turn against them on those days, they're sunk. Hence the fact that someone as talented as Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport achieved just one podium finish this year, and Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing couldn't even crack the top five.

Anyway, here are the smaller numbers behind the big numbers at the end of the 14-round 2020 NTT IndyCar Series.

1st Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, 537 points

4 wins, 3 other podiums, 2 other top fives, 4 other top tens, 0 poles

2nd Josef Newgarden, Team Penske-Chevrolet, 521 points

4 wins, 2 other podiums, 3 other top fives, 3 other top tens, 3 poles

3rd Colton Herta, Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda, 421 points

1 win, 1 other podium, 5 other top fives, 4 other top tens, 0 poles

4th Patricio O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, 416 points

0 wins, 4 other podiums, 2 other top fives, 4 other top tens, 1 pole

5th Will Power, Team Penske-Chevrolet, 396 points

2 wins, 3 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 2 other top tens, 5 poles

6th Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, 377 points

0 wins, 3 other podiums, 2 other top fives, 4 other top tens, 0 poles

7th Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, 348 points

1 win, 1 other podium, 0 other top fives, 6 other top 10s, 1 pole

8th Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske-Chevrolet, 339 points

1 win, 2 other podiums, 1 other top five, 3 other top 10s, 0 poles

9th Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport-Honda, 317 points

0 wins, 5 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 2 other top 10s, 0 poles

10th Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport-Honda, 315 points

0 wins, 1 other podium, 3 other top fives, 3 other top tens, 0 poles

11th Felix Rosenqvist, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, 306 points

1 win, 0 other podiums, 1 other top five, 3 other top tens, 0 poles

12th Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, 291 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 3 other top fives, 6 other top tens, 0 poles

13th Santino Ferrucci, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan-Honda, 290 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 1 other top five, 4 other top tens, 0 poles

14th Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, 289 points

0 wins, 1 other podium, 2 other top fives, 2 other top tens, 1 pole

15th Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing-Honda, 288 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 6 other top tens, 0 poles

16th Alex Palou, Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh, 238 points

0 wins, 1 other podium, 0 other top fives, 2 other top tens, 0 poles

17th Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet for 9 races / Carlin-Chevrolet for 5 races, 237 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 4 other top tens, 1 pole

18th Charlie Kimball, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, 218 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 2 other top tens, 0 poles

19th Oliver Askew, Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, 195 points

0 wins, 1 other podium, 0 other top fives, 2 other top tens, 0 poles [12/14 rounds]

20th Marco Andretti, Andretti Autosport-Honda, 176 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 1 other top ten, 1 pole

21st Zach Veach, Andretti Autosport-Honda, 166 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 1 other top five, 0 other top tens, 0 poles [11/14 rounds]

22nd Max Chilton, Carlin-Chevrolet, 147 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 0 other top tens, 0 poles [9/14 rounds]

23rd James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport-Honda, 138 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 1 other top ten, 0 poles [6/14 rounds]

24th Tony Kanaan, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, 106 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 2 other top tens, 0 poles [6/14 rounds]

25th Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, 81 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 1 other top five, 0 other top tens, 0 poles [6/14 rounds]

26th Dalton Kellett, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, 67 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 0 other top tens, 0 poles [8/14 rounds]

27th Helio Castroneves, Team Penske-Chevrolet for 1 race / Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet for 2 races, 57 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 0 other top tens, 0 poles [3/14 rounds]

28th Sebastien Bourdais, AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, 53 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 1 other top five, 0 other top tens, 0 poles [3/14 rounds]

29th Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet, 32 points

0 wins, 0 other podiums, 0 other top fives, 0 other top tens, 0 poles [4/14 rounds]

30th – 35th one-offs and a one-off two-off

JR Hildebrand – 1 race (Indy 500) for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet – 16th

(above)

Fernando Alonso – 1 race (Indy 500) for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet – 21st

Spencer Pigot – 2 races (GP Indy and Indy 500) for Citrone Buhl w/RLL- Honda – 24th and 25th

Ben Hanley – 1 race (Indy 500) for DragonSpeed-Chevrolet – 23rd



James Davison – 1 race (Indy 500) for Dale Coyne Racing w/ RWR/Byrd/Belardi-Honda – 33rd

Scott McLaughlin – 1 race (GP St. Petersburg) for Team Penske-Chevrolet – 22nd (below)