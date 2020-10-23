IndyCar
IndyCar / Breaking news

Firestone extends GP St. Petersburg title sponsorship deal

Firestone extends GP St. Petersburg title sponsorship deal
By:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. today announced a three-year extension for the Firestone brand’s title sponsorship of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The new agreement continues a partnership that began in 2014 and maintains Firestone’s naming rights on the IndyCar event through the 2023 season. 

While this year’s GP of St. Petersburg will serve as the NTT IndyCar Series championship finale, it was scheduled for mid-March as the season opener – a position it has held since 2011 and to which it is scheduled to return in 2021.

“While the road to St. Petersburg has certainly been different this year, we are thrilled to return to the streets of St. Pete and help crown an NTT IndyCar Series champion,” said Lisa Boggs, director of Bridgestone Americas Motorsports.

“Firestone tires have taken the checkers with the winner at all 15 IndyCar Series races here, and we’re proud to continue growing our partnership with Green Savoree Racing Promotions to support this marquee event in a community that shares our passion for the sport.”

Kim Green, chairman and CEO of GSRP, commented: “Firestone’s commitment to the sport and this event is unmatched. Our entire Green Savoree Racing Promotions team is thrilled to continue to work with Lisa and her team to continue to grow the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

“With Firestone as our title sponsor and the City of St. Petersburg’s tremendous support, it’s an honor to showcase one of the crown jewel events of the NTT IndyCar Series season each year on the streets of St. Pete with one of the most iconic brands in auto history.” 

Firestone, is completing its 21st consecutive season as sole tire supplier of the NTT IndyCar Series and last year announced an agreement with the series to maintain this position at least through 2025.

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

