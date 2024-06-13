FOX Sports confirmed as new home for IndyCar with 2025 schedule released

As part of an unprecedented increase in exposure for the IndyCar Series, every race for the 2025 season will air on FOX and also be available on the FOX Sports app, with FOX Deportes carrying exclusive Spanish-language television coverage.

In addition to becoming the exclusive home of North America’s premier open-wheel championship, the agreement includes extensive multi-platform coverage of the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 across the FOX Sports family of networks.

FOX will also provide coverage of the two-day qualifications for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total broadcast network windows to 19 - a record for the IndyCar Series.

“This represents unrivaled exposure and provides an unparalleled growth opportunity for the most competitive and entertaining motorsport on the planet,” said Mark Miles, CEO of IndyCar.

“FOX Sports is a fully committed partner, ready to bring engaging and technically innovative coverage to millions of fans across the country while also promoting IndyCar thoroughly across all its platforms.”

A five-hour window on FOX will be part of the extensive coverage on race day of the Indy 500.

“Adding the iconic Indianapolis 500 and delivering the entire NTT IndyCar Series to the FOX Sports roster fits perfectly within our model of teaming with sports’ largest events and best-in-class brands,” said FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks.

“We’re honored to be the new broadcast home to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ an incredibly special event to everyone at FOX Sports.”

All practice and qualifying sessions for the IndyCar Series will air on FS1 and FS2. The historic deal also includes the majority of Indy NXT races being aired on FS1, with FS2 providing supplemental coverage of additional races.

While the broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date, the 2025 schedule has also been revealed.

The IndyCar Series will once again begin the 2025 season with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 2. The campaign will finish on Labor Day Weekend with the Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, Aug. 31.

A return trip to The Thermal Club is set for March 23, with notable changes including the race in St. Louis at the track formerly known as Gateway moved up to June 15.

Additional announcements, including on-air talent, will be announced at a later date.

The full 2025 IndyCar Series schedule: