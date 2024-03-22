Friends of Laguna Seca and Monterey County reach settlement of lawsuit

The result comes just over four months since a lawsuit was filed on December 12, 2023, against Monterey County, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors and the Friends of Laguna Seca by a group called the Highway 68 Coalition, who were alleging various issues for local residents that included increased noise and traffic during its use on race weekends and track days.

"We view this as a very favorable resolution for the County and its long-term partner at Laguna Seca, the nonprofit organization Friends of Laguna Seca," said Nick Pasculli, County Communications Director.

"The future of the track and the amazing recreation area, which is a premier County Park, is bright. Laguna Seca is loved by local, national, and global car enthusiasts and also by the tens of thousands of people who enjoy the beauty of the recreation area."

According to the press release, the settlement sheds light on the “long-term plans of Friends of Laguna Seca to conduct a previously planned sound impact assessment at the racetrack and carry out appropriate sound mitigation measures, all as part of being a good neighbor to the surrounding community.”

The 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course, which was construction in 1957 and is owned by Monterey Country, signed a long-term concession agreement with FLS in July 2023.

The California circuit will host seven major events for 2024, including the IMSA SportsCar Championship in April and the IndyCar Series in June.

“FLS is pleased that the litigation was dealt with quickly and we’re looking forward to our next steps toward Laguna Seca’s long-term success for the benefit of the community of Monterey County and the entire racing world,” said FLS President Ross Merrill.

“We know these improvements will take time, but we are committed to ensuring the success of Laguna Seca for decades to come.”

Bruce Canepa, Vice President of FLS, said, “I grew up watching races at Laguna Seca and have raced there since the late 1970s. I have a lifetime passion for this facility and want to see it be preserved for future generations. With Friends of Laguna Seca, we’ve built a team of individuals who share the same passion, paired with business acumen, to make Laguna Seca the place we’ve always hoped it could be.”