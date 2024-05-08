Friends of Laguna Seca announce Lauri Eberhart as CEO

FLS, a non-profit organization based in Monterey County, appointed Eberhart into the role following her depth of experience in motorsports and facility management.

“Lauri brings a wealth of legal, sports and entertainment industry experience and expertise to FLS,” said Ross Merrill, president of FLS.

“Her skillset melds perfectly with our existing resources and partnerships as we step into the long-term concession at the Laguna Seca Recreation Area. FLS is extremely excited to welcome Lauri to our team.”

Eberhart helped lead the daily operations of Charlotte Motor Speedway for three years. She also served as General Counsel of Speedway Motorsports and Charlotte Motor Speedway for more than 12 years.

In addition to Charlotte, Eberhart also worked at Michigan International Speedway and Richmond Raceway. During her career she has participated in the negotiation, structuring and closing of high-profile sports corporate transactions valued at over $5 billion and has advised on hundreds of significant motorsports events.

“From my first interaction with Lauri it was obvious that she shared our passion and vision for the future of Laguna Seca,” said Bruce Canepa, vice president, FLS

“Her background includes a wealth of motorsports experience that will lead us to a greatly improved Laguna Seca that will benefit the community, motorsports and fans.”

Eberhart joins FLS as the organization begins to assess the facility that makes up 2.238-mile road course, with a focus on making necessary improvements to reestablish the circuit as “America’s premier road course”.

FLS will focus on upgrading key fan amenities, as well as much-needed investments in basic structural and functional elements to repair many years of deferred maintenance, neglect and lack of investment. All raceway events will continue as scheduled during this time.

“Laguna Seca is one of America’s most historic race circuits. I am excited and honored by this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the charge as Friends of Laguna Seca reimagines and reconstructs this incredible raceway to begin a new chapter,” said Eberhart.

“I look forward to partnering with our neighbors, the greater community, the raceway staff and Monterey County to ensure the raceway’s success benefits the community and the entire racing world for decades to come.”