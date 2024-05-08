Friends of Laguna Seca announce Lauri Eberhart as CEO
Lauri Eberhart, Esq. has been confirmed as CEO of Friends of Laguna Seca (FLS), which is poised to take over management of the Laguna Seca Recreation Area following the approval of a 50-year concession agreement.
Photo by: Gavin Baker / LAT Images
Motorsport Business
Covers industry-related stories
FLS, a non-profit organization based in Monterey County, appointed Eberhart into the role following her depth of experience in motorsports and facility management.
“Lauri brings a wealth of legal, sports and entertainment industry experience and expertise to FLS,” said Ross Merrill, president of FLS.
“Her skillset melds perfectly with our existing resources and partnerships as we step into the long-term concession at the Laguna Seca Recreation Area. FLS is extremely excited to welcome Lauri to our team.”
Eberhart helped lead the daily operations of Charlotte Motor Speedway for three years. She also served as General Counsel of Speedway Motorsports and Charlotte Motor Speedway for more than 12 years.
In addition to Charlotte, Eberhart also worked at Michigan International Speedway and Richmond Raceway. During her career she has participated in the negotiation, structuring and closing of high-profile sports corporate transactions valued at over $5 billion and has advised on hundreds of significant motorsports events.
“From my first interaction with Lauri it was obvious that she shared our passion and vision for the future of Laguna Seca,” said Bruce Canepa, vice president, FLS
“Her background includes a wealth of motorsports experience that will lead us to a greatly improved Laguna Seca that will benefit the community, motorsports and fans.”
Eberhart joins FLS as the organization begins to assess the facility that makes up 2.238-mile road course, with a focus on making necessary improvements to reestablish the circuit as “America’s premier road course”.
FLS will focus on upgrading key fan amenities, as well as much-needed investments in basic structural and functional elements to repair many years of deferred maintenance, neglect and lack of investment. All raceway events will continue as scheduled during this time.
“Laguna Seca is one of America’s most historic race circuits. I am excited and honored by this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the charge as Friends of Laguna Seca reimagines and reconstructs this incredible raceway to begin a new chapter,” said Eberhart.
“I look forward to partnering with our neighbors, the greater community, the raceway staff and Monterey County to ensure the raceway’s success benefits the community and the entire racing world for decades to come.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Ferrari trials more aggressive F1 spray guards in Fiorano FIA test
Toyota expects Ferrari to remain quickest in Spa WEC despite BoP hit
How the mutual faith between Norris and McLaren F1 is finally paying off
Lundqvist still trying to “find the sweet spot” after Barber podium
Prime
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments