Full Indy 500 schedule and entry list

Tuesday, May 17

8.00am – Gates open

9.00-9.15 – Install laps for all 33 entries

9.15-11.15am – Practice – Indy 500 oval veterans

1.00-3.00pm – Practice – Indy 500 Refresher Orientation Program for Stefan Wilson

3.00-6.00pm – Practice – all Indy 500 participants

6.00pm – Gates close

Wednesday, May 18

10.00am – Gates open

12.00-6.00pm – Practice – all Indy 500 participants

6.00pm – Gates close

Thursday, May 19

10.00am – Gates open

12.00-6.00pm – Practice – all Indy 500 participants

6.00pm – Gates close

Friday, May 20

‘Fast Friday’ – cars run at qualifying boost (up from 1.3 to 1.4-bar)

10.00am – Gates open

12.00-6.00pm – Practice – all Indy 500 participants, fast Friday with extra boost

6.00pm – Gates close

Saturday, May 21

PPG presents Armed Forces Indy 500 qualifying Day 1



8.00am – Gates open

9.00-10:30am – Practice for all cars

12.00-5:50pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying: Setting positions 13-33 (or 13-30 if more than 33 cars enter)

6.00pm – Gates close

Sunday, May 22

PPG presents Armed Forces Indy 500 qualifying Day 2



11.30am-12.30pm – Practice for Last Chance Qualifiers (if more than 33 cars enter)

12.30-2.00pm – Top 12 Practice

2.00-3.00pm – Last Chance Qualifying (if necessary)

4.00pm – Top 12 Qualifying

5.10pm – Firestone Fast Six

5.40pm – NTT P1 award presentation

6.00pm – Gates close

Monday, May 23

11.00am – Gates open

12.00-2.00pm – Practice for all cars

2.00pm – Gates close

Friday, May 27

Miller Lite Carb Day

8.00am – Gates open

11.00am-1.00pm – Practice for all cars

2.30-4.00pm – Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge

4.00pm – Miller Lite Carb Day concert

6.00pm – Gates close

Saturday, May 28

Legends Day presented by Firestone

8.00am – Gates open

9.00-10.00am – Full field autograph session

10.30am – Public Drivers meeting

Sunday, May 29

6.00am – Gates open

9.00am – Cars to pitlane

9.00-10.00am – Borg-Warner Trophy march to the bricks

10.30am – Cars to grid on front stretch

11.47am – Driver introductions

12.18pm – Invocation and national anthem

12.35pm – “Back home again in Indiana”

12.45pm – 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

The 33 entries by the numbers

There are eight former winners in the field, who between them have amassed 13 wins: Helio Castroneves (4), Juan Pablo Montoya (2), Takuma Sato (2), Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan, Alexander Rossi, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud.

The field also comprises seven rookies to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in an IndyCar – Devlin DeFrancesco, Romain Grosjean, Callum Ilott, Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Kirkwood, Christian Lundgaard, David Malukas. Five of these are also classified as rookies in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, the two exceptions being Grosjean and Johnson, who competed in all the road and street courses in 2021, with Grosjean also making his oval debut at Gateway’s World Wide Technology Raceway.

There are 13 U.S. drivers in the field – Marco Andretti, Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta, JR Hildebrand, Jimmie Johnson, Sage Karam, Kyle Kirkwood, David Malukas, Josef Newgarden, Graham Rahal and Alexander Rossi.

The 20 international drivers represent 14 countries. Helio Castroneves and Tony Kanaan are from Brazil; Devlin DeFrancesco and Dalton Kellett are Canadian; Marcus Ericsson and Felix Rosenqvist are Swedish; Jack Harvey, Callum Ilott and Stefan Wilson are British; Juan Pablo Montoya is Colombian; Romain Grosjean and Simon Pagenaud are French; Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin are New Zealanders; Will Power is Australian; Christian Lundgaard is Danish; Pato O’Ward is Mexican; Alex Palou is Spanish; Takuma Sato is Japanese, and Rinus VeeKay is from The Netherlands.

The field comprises 17 Hondas and 16 Chevrolets.

No. Driver Best result Hometown Car name Team-Engine 1 Tony Kanaan W x 1 Salvador, Brazil The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 2 Josef Newgarden 3rd Nashville, Tennessee Shell Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin 20th Christchurch, New Zealand Pennzoil Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 4 Dalton Kellett 23rd Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward 4th Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves W x 4 Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 6 Juan Pablo Montoya W x 2 Bogota, Colombia Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 7 Felix Rosenqvist 12th Varnamo, Sweden Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson 11th Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon W x 1 Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou 2nd Barcelona, Spain NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 11 JR Hildebrand 2nd Sausalito, California Homes For Our Troops / AJ Foyt Racing AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 12 Will Power W x 1 Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Kyle Kirkwood R Jupiter, Florida ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal 3rd New Albany, Ohio United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 18 David Malukas R Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda 20 Conor Daly 10th Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay 8th Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 23 Santino Ferrucci 4th Woodbury, Connecticut Palermo's DRR Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet 24 Sage Karam 7th Nazareth, Pennsylvania AES Indiana DRR Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet 25 Stefan Wilson 15th Sheffield, UK DragonSpeed / Cusick Motorsports DragonSpeed / Cusick Motorsports-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta 8th Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 27 Alexander Rossi W x 1 Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Romain Grosjean R Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco R Toronto, Canada PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Christian Lundgaard R Hedensted, Denmark Shield Cleansers Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 33 Ed Carpenter 2nd Indianapolis, Indiana Alzamend Neuro Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 45 Jack Harvey 9th Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 48 Jimmie Johnson R El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 51 Takuma Sato W x 2 Tokyo, Japan Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 60 Simon Pagenaud W x 1 Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 77 Callum Ilott R Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 98 Marco Andretti 2nd Nazareth, Pennsylvania KULR Technology / Curb Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb