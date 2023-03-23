Gainbridge joins Andretti in supporting Wheldon brothers

Listen to this article

Gainbridge, along with parent company Group 1001, is in its sixth year of sponsorship with Andretti Autosport, and its fifth season being represented in the NTT IndyCar Series. This year’s 107th running of the Indy 500 will be the fourth with Gainbridge as presenting sponsor.

Today it was revealed that Wheldon brothers – Sebastian, 14, and Oliver, 12 – will carry Gainbridge branding into their 2023 racing endeavors as they continue to build upon the legacy set by their father, the late Dan Wheldon.

In April 2021, Andretti Autosport announced that Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon had been taken on as junior drivers joining the ranks of junior driver, crew and engineering talent that Michael Andretti’s team has long committed to training up to IndyCar level of expertise.

2005 Indy 500 race winner Dan Wheldon takes a victory lap with his team owners Kim Green and Michael Andretti. Photo by: Michael Kim

Dan Wheldon won the 2005 IndyCar championship and Indy 500 with what was then called Andretti Green Racing, and scored a total of nine wins there. In 2011, he scored a second Indy 500 triumph, his 16th and final win, driving for the fledgling team of former teammate Bryan Herta, who is now one of Michael Andretti’s racing partners.

Following today’s news, Andretti said: "We announced in 2021 that we’d be helping Sebastian and Oliver to climb the ranks and develop their careers, and I’m very happy to welcome Gainbridge as a supporter in their growth.

“Both boys have continued to impress us through their karting competition, and Sebastian recently completed a successful test day in an F4 car. They are on the right track and we have no doubt they will continue to positively build the legacy set by Dan."

Their mother, Susie Wheldon stated: "I am so grateful to Michael and the Andretti Autosport organization. The junior ladder system in formula racing can be difficult to navigate and it’s overwhelming at times.

“To now have the support of Gainbridge is a game changer. For the boys to have a partner that is invested in their future as racing drivers is incredible. A huge thank you to Dan Towriss and the entire Gainbridge team. It is exciting to see Sebastian and Oliver progress through the ranks and this brings them one step closer to realizing their goals."

Sebastian explained: "I’ve been working really hard and this year I'm ready to move out of karts and into cars. It’s a big transition, but I’m excited.

“I couldn’t do any of it without the support of my family or without a sponsor like Gainbridge joining us. I want to thank Michael and Mr. Towriss for believing in me. I am looking forward to the year ahead and learning a lot.”

"I’m super excited to be part of the Gainbridge team and for the year ahead in karting,” added Oliver. “I think Andretti Autosport and Gainbridge can help me a lot as I work to become a professional racing driver.

“Thank you to Mr. Towriss and everyone at Gainbridge. I will continue to work hard to win at the karting level and look forward to what’s ahead."

2011 Indy 500 race winner Dan Wheldon, Bryan Herta Autosport with Curb / Agajanian with his wife Susie and sons Sebastian and Oliver. Photo by: Eric Gilbert