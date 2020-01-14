Slider
List
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske
1/9
Photo by: DJR Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske
2/9
Photo by: DJR Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske
3/9
Photo by: DJR Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske
4/9
Photo by: DJR Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske
5/9
Photo by: DJR Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske
6/9
Photo by: DJR Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske
7/9
Photo by: DJR Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske
8/9
Photo by: DJR Team Penske
Scott McLaughlin, DJR Team Penske
9/9
Photo by: DJR Team Penske
Check out pictures of Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin sampling an IndyCar for the first time at Sebring.
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Supercars , IndyCar
|Drivers
|Scott McLaughlin
|Teams
|Team Penske
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Gallery: McLaughlin's Penske IndyCar test
shares
comments
Race hub
13 Mar - 15 Mar
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
16 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets