Indy 500: Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

The session started with a bizarre moment while the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Hondas of defending 500 winner Takuma Sato, Graham Rahal and Indy ‘extra’ Santino Ferrucci drove very slowly in formation across the yard of bricks to create a photo opportunity.

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s rookie Scott McLaughlin and Indy returnee Simona de Silvestro came onto the pitstraight and seeing the slow cars ahead – and presumably warned by their spotters – the pair backed off in response to the tardy trio ahead.

However, Colton Herta in his Andretti Autosport-Honda came around Turn 4 at regular speed to be confronted by McLaughlin’s slowing car, and had to squeeze between the Penske and the outside wall. The gap wasn’t quite big enough for Herta’s car, and he dum-dummed between the yellow #3 and the wall. There wasn’t a huge amount of damage done, but both cars had to be towed back to Gasoline Alley and repaired in their respective garages.

Another odd incident involving a Penske occurred when Will Power was allowed out on track with the driver cooling fan still attached to the cockpit. The 2018 Indy winner completed one slow lap and returned to pitlane, where the fan fell off at the feet of Palou’s Ganassi crew.

By the time three hours was completed, 2008 Indy winner Dixon was leading the pack on a 224.666mph lap, 0.7mph ahead of Ericsson, who was less than 0.2mph ahead of 2013 winner Kanaan, with series sophomore Palou just a further 0.1mph adrift.

McLaughlin recovered from the earlier farce to clock fifth fastest ahead of Ferrucci, while Josef Newgarden (Penske) was ahead of top Andretti runner and 2016 Indy winner Alexander Rossi, Penske’s 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud and Andretti’s 2014 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay.

The three hours, which has seen ambient temperature rise to 85degF and track temps at 122degF was interrupted by 22mins of yellow-flag time – one for Herta’s wall brush and one for a track inspection.

Several drivers have run four-lap qualifying simulations, and in the no-tow speeds, Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda has turned a 222.091mph, ahead of Pagenaud, Rossi, Power, Newgarden and the field’s only team owner/driver and three-time polesitter Ed Carpenter.

Weather allowing – and there is no rain forecast – action will conclude at 6pm local (Eastern) time.

This is the last time the cars will run their BorgWarner turbos at race boost – 1.3-bar – before being upped to 1.4-bar for Fast Friday and qualifying weekend.

P No Name FTime Gap FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 9 Scott Dixon 40.0595 0.000 23 27 224.666 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 2 8 Marcus Ericsson 40.1865 0.1270 23 36 223.956 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 3 48 Tony Kanaan 40.2175 0.0310 30 34 223.783 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 4 10 Alex Palou 40.2362 0.0187 14 32 223.679 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 5 3 Scott McLaughlin 40.2701 0.0339 20 21 223.491 Chevy Team Penske 6 45 Santino Ferrucci 40.3490 0.0789 16 27 223.054 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 2 Josef Newgarden 40.3955 0.0465 29 32 222.797 Chevy Team Penske 8 27 Alexander Rossi 40.4655 0.0700 15 49 222.412 Honda Andretti Autosport 9 22 Simon Pagenaud 40.4741 0.0086 5 20 222.364 Chevy Team Penske 10 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 40.4885 0.0144 40 57 222.285 Honda Andretti Autosport 11 60 Jack Harvey 40.5240 0.0355 19 66 222.091 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 12 25 Stefan Wilson 40.5763 0.0523 11 55 221.804 Honda Andretti Autosport 13 15 Graham Rahal 40.5866 0.0103 31 38 221.748 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 14 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 40.6134 0.0268 22 24 221.602 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 15 06 Helio Castroneves 40.6141 0.0007 34 35 221.598 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 16 12 Will Power 40.6182 0.0041 6 22 221.576 Chevy Team Penske 17 30 Takuma Sato 40.6405 0.0223 33 35 221.454 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 20 Ed Carpenter 40.6478 0.0073 8 18 221.414 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 19 24 Sage Karam 40.6483 0.0005 20 34 221.411 Chevy Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 20 98 Marco Andretti 40.6506 0.0023 20 44 221.399 Honda Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian 21 21 Rinus VeeKay 40.6605 0.0099 22 24 221.345 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 22 26 Colton Herta 40.6799 0.0194 19 40 221.239 Honda Andretti Autosport 23 47 Conor Daly 40.6807 0.0008 11 32 221.235 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 24 7 Felix Rosenqvist 40.7325 0.0518 8 11 220.954 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 25 16 Simona De Silvestro 40.7404 0.0079 35 43 220.911 Chevy Paretta Autosport 26 5 Pato O'Ward 40.7690 0.0286 11 19 220.756 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 27 59 Max Chilton 40.8183 0.0493 20 35 220.489 Chevy Carlin 28 29 James Hinchcliffe 40.8243 0.0060 9 45 220.457 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 29 4 Dalton Kellett 40.8663 0.0420 21 24 220.230 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 30 18 Ed Jones 40.8670 0.0007 15 18 220.227 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 31 14 Sebastien Bourdais 40.9411 0.0741 25 43 219.828 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 32 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 40.9476 0.0065 2 9 219.793 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 33 11 Charlie Kimball 41.1203 0.1727 18 25 218.870 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 34 1 JR Hildebrand 41.2514 0.1311 27 29 218.174 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 35 75 RC Enerson 41.3899 0.1385 8 36 217.444 Chevy Top Gun Racing

