Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Power says IMS road course inner loop would hurt racing Next / McLaughlin on Newgarden: “We just want him to be OK”
IndyCar News

Ganassi files civil action lawsuit against its champion Palou

Chip Ganassi Racing is suing its 2021 NTT IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou, who has signed a deal to join McLaren Racing for 2023.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Ganassi files civil action lawsuit against its champion Palou
Listen to this article

In a statement from the legendary team, for whom Palou scored a 14th IndyCar drivers’ title last year, Ganassi stated: “Alex Palou is under contract with Chip Ganassi Racing through the end of the 2023 season. He is a valued member of our team, and we will continue to support him in chasing wins, podiums, and INDYCAR championships.

“As the result of a competing racing team improperly attempting to contract with him notwithstanding the clear terms of our contract, we are proceeding to legal process pursuant to the contract.

“Any and all inquiries on the matter will be handled by our legal counsel.”

The summons, filed by Marion County Court, is directed to Alex Palou Montalbo and ALPA Racing USA, LLC, and must be responded to with 20 days after receiving the summons on July 26.

In addition, in a separate court document, “plaintiff Chip Ganassi Racing, LLC, by counsel, respectfully requests a prompt hearing on its Motion for Preliminary Injunction. Plaintiff estimates two hours would be sufficient for the hearing, and requests that it be set before the end of August.”

Among the evidential exhibits in the public domain are the tweets sent out by Palou, by McLaren Racing and the press release from McLaren, all on July 12.

That day Chip Ganassi Racing put out a release stating that it had taken up its option on Palou’s services for 2023, the driver having signed a two-year-plus-one-year-option contract toward the end of his rookie season with Dale Coyne Racing.

The statement contained a quote from team owner Chip Ganassi, stating: “Alex’s track record speaks for itself. He’s a proven champion and one of the most formidable drivers in the world. We are very excited to continue working together.” 

However, it also contained a quote supposedly from Palou.

“It’s a great feeling knowing I’ll be back with Chip Ganassi Racing next season. The team welcomed me with open arms from Day 1, and I’m excited to continue working with Chip, [CGR managing director] Mike Hull, the folks on the #10 NTT DATA Honda and everyone within the organization. The goals remain the same and we will continue to work relentlessly towards achieving them.”

Later that day, Palou hit Twitter, stating: “I have recently learned from the media that this afternoon, without my approval, Chip Ganassi Racing issued a press release announcing that I would be driving with CGR in 2023.  Even more surprising was that CGR’s release included a  “quote”  which did not come from me.

“I did not approve that press release, and I did not author or approve that quote.  As I have recently informed CGR, for personal reasons, I do not intend to continue with the team after 2022.

“This evening’s unfortunate events aside, I have great respect for the CGR team, and look forward to finishing this season strongly together.”

Within minutes, further fuel was added to the flames when McLaren tweeted: “¡Hola Alex! McLaren Racing welcomes ‪#INDYCAR champion ‪@AlexPalou to its driver roster from 2023, as the team continues to build talent across all of its racing series. Our full driver line-up across all racing series will be confirmed in due course.”

The Arrow McLaren SP twitter account quoted that tweet, adding “Welcome to the McLaren Racing family, Alex Palou.”

A McLaren Racing press release stated: "Alongside his racing duties next year, Palou will also test with the McLaren F1 Team as part of its 2021 MCL35M F1 car testing program with fellow drivers Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta."

Palou said: “I’m extremely excited to join the driver roster for such an iconic team as McLaren. I’m excited to be able to show what I can do behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car and looking at what doors that may open.

"I want to thank everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing for everything they have done for me.”

Zak Brown, McLaren CEO commented: “We have always said that we want the best talent at McLaren, and it’s exciting to be able to include Alex on that list. I’m also looking forward to seeing him get behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car as part of our Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) program alongside Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta as we continue to build our driver talent. 

"Alex is an incredibly talented driver who has won in every series he has raced in, and I’m happy to welcome him to the McLaren family.”

Palou currently lies sixth in the championship, just 44 points behind championship-leading teammate Marcus Ericsson with five rounds to go and over 250 points still available.

Arrow McLaren SP, which is expanding to three cars in 2023, currently has incumbent Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi under contract for next year. Felix Rosenqvist is being retained by McLaren Racing, but he has told Motorsport.com he is “in limbo” regarding in which series he’ll race.

McLaren CEO Brown told Motorsport.com that the marque will not be commenting on the lawsuit, while Palou himself has not yet responded on the matter.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Power says IMS road course inner loop would hurt racing
Previous article

Power says IMS road course inner loop would hurt racing
Next article

McLaughlin on Newgarden: “We just want him to be OK”

McLaughlin on Newgarden: “We just want him to be OK”
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Coyne to keep Malukas, Sato for 2023, weighs up third entry Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Coyne to keep Malukas, Sato for 2023, weighs up third entry

McLaughlin on Newgarden: “We just want him to be OK” Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

McLaughlin on Newgarden: “We just want him to be OK”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Alex Palou More from
Alex Palou
Rosenqvist casts doubt on whether Palou will race in 2023 Toronto
IndyCar

Rosenqvist casts doubt on whether Palou will race in 2023

Palou’s rivals resist comment, but approve of salary boosts
IndyCar

Palou’s rivals resist comment, but approve of salary boosts

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Jimmie Johnson hails “special day” after IndyCar career-best finish Iowa II
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson hails “special day” after IndyCar career-best finish

Johnson revels in “down and dirty, short-track driving” at Iowa Iowa I
IndyCar

Johnson revels in “down and dirty, short-track driving” at Iowa

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Coyne to keep Malukas, Sato for 2023, weighs up third entry
IndyCar IndyCar

Coyne to keep Malukas, Sato for 2023, weighs up third entry

Dale Coyne is “99 percent sure” of retaining star rookie David Malukas and two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato next year, but would be keen to expand to three entries.

McLaughlin on Newgarden: “We just want him to be OK”
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaughlin on Newgarden: “We just want him to be OK”

Team Penske-Chevrolet IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin says he’s not been in direct contact with teammate Josef Newgarden since the latter’s fainting incident at Iowa, and is instead giving him time to recover.

Ganassi files civil action lawsuit against its champion Palou
IndyCar IndyCar

Ganassi files civil action lawsuit against its champion Palou

Chip Ganassi Racing is suing its 2021 NTT IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou, who has signed a deal to join McLaren Racing for 2023.

Power says IMS road course inner loop would hurt racing
IndyCar IndyCar

Power says IMS road course inner loop would hurt racing

Will Power says although he enjoyed testing on a different configuration of the Indy road course, the current layout is the best for racing.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.