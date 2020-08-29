IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Gateway / Qualifying report

IndyCar Gateway: Power and Sato take pole positions

IndyCar Gateway: Power and Sato take pole positions
By:

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power will lead the field to the green flag for this afternoon’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway, while last week’s Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda heads the grid for tomorrow’s race.

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – this year split into two 250-mile races – saw IndyCar again adopt the oval qualifying system whereby each car gets a two-lap run, with everyone’s first lap deciding the grid for Saturday’s race, the second deciding the grid for Sunday’s round. Parc ferme rules also apply, so the cars qualified with the same setup with which they will race.

Power, who finished yesterday’s practice in second place, showed huge confidence on his opening lap to nail the first lap in the 182mph bracket, and actually went marginally quicker on his second lap, but was surpassed in that by thousandths in teammate Josef Newgarden’s case and hundredths in Sato’s case. Nonetheless, Power has now claimed the 59th pole of his IndyCar career.

Patricio O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP ensured it was a Chevrolet lockout for this afternoon’s race, beating the Chip Ganassi Racing Hondas of Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson. Sato was marginally quicker than Newgarden who had a slightly wild moment on his first lap which resulted in sixth on the grid, but he will join Sato on the front row for tomorrow’s event.

Jack Harvey’s impressive pace in the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda continues, and he beat all his semi-teammates from Andretti Autosport to nail seventh and fifth on the grid.

After a lot of trouble in practice, Ryan Hunter-Reay did well to rebound and rebuild his confidence, but Graham Rahal who was slow yesterday is slow again today, feeling his car lacked rear grip.

Grids for Bommarito Automotive Group 500      
Qualifying for Race 1      
Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 182.394mph
Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 182.076mph
Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 182.006mph
Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 181.364mph
Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 181.286mph
Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 181.222mph
Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda 180.915mph
Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 180.705mph
Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 180.695mph
Colton Herta Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda 180.650mph
Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing w/ Team Goh Honda 180.597mph
Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 180.295mph
Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevrolet 180.133mph
Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 180.070mph
Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 180.053mph
Conor Daly Carlin Racing Chevrolet 179.986mph
Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 179.521mph
Charlie Kimball AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 179.351mph
Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport Honda 178.197mph
Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan Honda 178.188mph
Tony Kanaan AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 177.663mph
Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 176.595mph
Zach Veach Andretti Autosport Honda 176.014mph
       
Qualifying for Race 2      
Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 182.499mph
Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 182.477mph
Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 182.474mph
Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 182.178mph
Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda 181.800mph
Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 181.735mph
Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 181.723mph
Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevrolet 181.457mph
Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 181.387mph
Colton Herta Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda 181.164mph
Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 180.825mph
Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 180.618mph
Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 180.579mph
Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing w/ Team Goh Honda 180.560mph
Conor Daly Carlin Racing Chevrolet 180.374mph
Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan Honda 180.197mph
Zach Veach Andretti Autosport Honda 179.791mph
Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 178.690mph
Tony Kanaan AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 178.630mph
Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport Honda 178.563mph
Charlie Kimball AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 178.295mph
Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 177.728mph
Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 176.803mph
