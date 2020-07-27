IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
88 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Gateway / Breaking news

IndyCar’s qualifying system at Gateway to run as per Iowa

shares
comments
IndyCar’s qualifying system at Gateway to run as per Iowa
By:
Jul 27, 2020, 10:09 PM

The unusual qualifying process introduced by IndyCar for its double-header at Iowa Speedway will again be adopted for its races at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway next month, in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

Aside from the Indianapolis 500, qualifying for an NTT IndyCar Series oval race sees each car run two laps, the average speed of which sets the grid. This system was most recently utilized in June’s much-delayed season-opener at Texas Motor Speedway.

However, for this month’s Iowa 250s double-header, there was a single session to set the grid for both races, with Lap 1 of each car’s run defining the grid slot for Race 1, and Lap 2 defining the line-up for Race 2. This will again be used for the final oval event on IndyCar’s calendar at Gateway, in Madison, IL, which today was confirmed as a double-header.

IndyCar president Jay Frye last week explained to Motorsport.com last week why this system was adopted.

“The teams have to come in early because they have a set slot to be screened [for COVID-19], and so the days become very long. So we had to consider ways to make the overall weekend better for everybody… [Iowa qualifying] was fun to watch and it was easy to explain on NBCSN. And with qualifying out of the way in one session, it meant that on Saturday, the teams could come in at 11am instead of 6am.”

The down side of the system was demonstrated in extremis by Team Penske-Chevrolet’s 2016 champion Simon Pagenaud whose car failed to fire for his qualifying run, thus consigning him to the back of the field for both races rather than just one. As things transpired, however, he took home a win and a fourth place.

Compared with 2019, both of Gateway’s races have been shortened, as per Iowa (one 300-lap race became 2 x 250-lappers) and next week’s Mid-Ohio double-header (90 laps to 2 x 75), so that the 1.25-mile oval in the shadow of the famous arch of St. Louis, MI. will feature two 200-lap races, rather than last year’s single 248 lap event.

Saturday’s IndyCar race at Gateway will be followed by the ARCA Menards Series event, with the NASCAR Truck Series race starting on Sunday morning, and being followed by the second IndyCar race.

The venue’s CEO and owner Curtis Francois declared: “World Wide Technology Raceway has been committed to the NTT IndyCar Series since its return to our track in 2017. Our goal always has been to be a great partner with IndyCar while working with the sponsors, teams and drivers to provide a safe, yet comfortable, entertainment experience for our tremendous fans. 

“Hosting two INDYCAR races in one weekend is a dream for the St. Louis racing community. Despite the unprecedented challenges we all face, it will enable us to provide a historic event for our city in a safe environment. Safe social interaction is at the core of our event and we are doing everything possible to make sure our fans have a worry-free experience.

“We appreciate the various stakeholders, especially the Bommarito Automotive Group, who have rallied together for what should be an epic weekend of racing… This is a tremendous win to recognize them for their efforts with not one, but two nationally-televised races for their dedication to motorsports. This will be the most historic event ever held at this venue.”

In line with health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, World Wide Technology Raceway is encouraging fans to note the revised seating layout and other restrictions and conditions of entry, by logging on to www.WWTRaceway.com

Mid-Ohio IndyCar event open to fans but no grandstand seating

Previous article

Mid-Ohio IndyCar event open to fans but no grandstand seating
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Gateway
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
1h

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

Analysis: How the Nissan nightmare finally came to a close
WEC WEC / Analysis

Analysis: How the Nissan nightmare finally came to a close

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Quartararo shrugs off Yamaha engine problems
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo shrugs off Yamaha engine problems

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Analysis

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

GM Racing Pikes Peak summary
Hillclimb Hillclimb / News

GM Racing Pikes Peak summary

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: British GP will bring "no joy" for Haas

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Prost remembers Senna: The bitter feud that healed

Latest news

IndyCar’s qualifying system at Gateway to run as per Iowa
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
24m

IndyCar’s qualifying system at Gateway to run as per Iowa

Mid-Ohio IndyCar event open to fans but no grandstand seating
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
3h

Mid-Ohio IndyCar event open to fans but no grandstand seating

IndyCar confirms cancelation of Portland, Laguna Seca races
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar confirms cancelation of Portland, Laguna Seca races

Portland IndyCar canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Portland IndyCar canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header

Trending

1
Formula 1

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

1h
2
WEC

Analysis: How the Nissan nightmare finally came to a close

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
MotoGP

Quartararo shrugs off Yamaha engine problems

5
IndyCar

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar
Feb 27, 2020

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

IndyCar’s qualifying system at Gateway to run as per Iowa
IndyCar

IndyCar’s qualifying system at Gateway to run as per Iowa

Mid-Ohio IndyCar event open to fans but no grandstand seating
IndyCar

Mid-Ohio IndyCar event open to fans but no grandstand seating

IndyCar confirms cancelation of Portland, Laguna Seca races
IndyCar

IndyCar confirms cancelation of Portland, Laguna Seca races

Portland IndyCar canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header
IndyCar

Portland IndyCar canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header

Frye on new IndyCar engine supplier: “At some point it’ll happen”
IndyCar

Frye on new IndyCar engine supplier: “At some point it’ll happen”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.