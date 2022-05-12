Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Why Rinus VeeKay can bring glory to Ed Carpenter Racing Next / Ganassi signs Indy Lights driver Simpson in development deal
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Preview

GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis – facts, schedule, entry list

All you need to know ahead of the fifth round of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series – the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the Indy road course.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis – facts, schedule, entry list
Listen to this article

Event date: Friday, May 13 – Saturday, May 14

Track: 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course in Indianapolis, IN.

Race distance: 85 laps (207.315 miles)

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets of primary tires (with an extra set available to rookies for use in first practice), four sets of alternate tires and five sets of rain tires.

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum single duration of 20 seconds.

IndyCar schedule (local/Eastern Time) and broadcast details

Friday, April 29

9.30-10.30pm – First practice – Peacock Premium
12.45-1.45pm – Second practice – Peacock Premium
4.00pm – Qualifying – Peacock Premium

Saturday, April 30

10.30-11.00am – Warm-up – Peacock Premium
3.00pm – Pre-race build-up – NBC
3.39pm – “Drivers, start your engines”
3.45pm – Green flag: GMR Grand Prix – NBC

Leigh Diffey is the announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product, while Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show will be streamed following the race.

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman, Jake Query and Michael Young are the turn announcers, while Ryan Myrehn and Rob Blackman are pit reporters. All IndyCar races, practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

2021 race winner: Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet).

2021 pole winner: Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing-Honda), 69.4396sec, 126.447mph. 

Qualifying lap record: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet) 67.7044sec, 129.687mph, 2017 during Q3.

This will be the 12th IndyCar race held on the IMS road course including all Grands Prix of Indy, 2020’s Harvest GP double-header and the 2021 Gallagher Grand Prix). Will Power has won on this course five times, Simon Pagenaud three times while Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden and Rinus VeeKay have each won here once.

In qualifying, Power has landed five poles, while Pato O’Ward, Grosjean, VeeKay, Felix Rosenqvist, Pagenaud and Sebastian Saavedra have one apiece.

In terms of teams Penske has won eight of the 11 races on the IMS road course, while the remaining three were clinched by Chip Ganassi Racing, Ed Carpenter Racing and, in the 2014 inaugural event, what was then known as Schmidt Peterson Motorsports but is now Arrow McLaren SP.

Josef Newgarden could clinch the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge’s $1 million prize by winning on Saturday, as it would complete his set of winning an oval, a street course and a road course in the same season. The PeopleReady prize would grant him a $500,000 bonus and a matching $500,000 donation for his chosen charities, namely, Wags and Walk Nashville and SeriousFun Children’s Network.

Five of the six rookies – Tatiana Calderon, Devlin DeFrancesco, Callum Ilott, Kyle Kirkwood and David Malukas – will all be making their first IndyCar starts on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The sixth rookie, Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, will be making his second start, as this was the venue for his IndyCar debut last August, when he qualified a startling fourth.

2022 GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine
2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand Snap-on Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
6 Juan Pablo Montoya Bogota, Colombia Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
11 Tatiana Calderon (R) Bogota, Colombia ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio Fifth Third Bank Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
18 David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda
20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Building Tomorrow Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda
28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana / DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) Toronto, Canada PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
30 Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark Shield Cleansers Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
45 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
51 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
77 Callum Ilott (R) Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
