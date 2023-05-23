Subscribe
Previous / Graham Rahal to replace injured Stefan Wilson in Indy 500 Next / Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Rahal “can’t believe” Honda allowed him to race a Chevy in Indy 500

Graham Rahal, whose Indianapolis 500 shot has been resurrected by the unfortunate injury to Stefan Wilson, says he “can’t believe” a deal was struck with Dreyer and Reinbold.

Charles Bradley
By:
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda consoles his crew after being bumped from the field

Speaking during the announcement at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Tuesday that he will drive the #24 Cusick Motorsports entry, which is run by the D&R squad, Rahal paid tribute to team owner Dennis Reinbold, his father Bobby (who runs Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) and engine suppliers Honda and Chevrolet.

Rahal has raced with Honda power for years but will now switch over to the Chevy-powered D&R after agreements were reached with both engine suppliers and his sponsors. He had failed to qualify for the 500 after his own RLL team-mate Jack Harvey bumped him in the dying moments of last-chance qualifying on Sunday.

“When Dennis called me, I said ‘I don’t wanna waste your time, it’s probably best if you just speak to dad’,” said Rahal Jr. “While I was very appreciative, I knew the hurdles were going to be massive. This wasn’t as easy as me saying ‘yes’.

“We were sat together at 10:30 last night and said to ourselves ‘I can’t believe this actually happened’ – that Honda and Chevy both allowed this to happen.

“I knew the challenges were far greater than me, I knew I had to step aside because, contractually, I don’t know what’s between RLL and Honda and all our partners.

“I know [Reinbold] is a high-class individual, and I know he and dad worked things out right away. I’m surprised, but it was certainly exciting for me when I found out late last night that we could make this happen.”

Stefan Wilson, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet, crash

Stefan Wilson, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet, crash

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Rahal said he felt “compelled” to take up the offer to replace Wilson, who suffered a fractured vertabra in a crash on Monday, having partnered his late brother Justin at Newman/Haas Racing in 2008. He has previously made one start for Dreyer & Reinbold, at Iowa in 2010.

“If it had been something different, I’m not sure how compelled I would’ve been,” said Rahal of his decision. “Particularly after the last couple of days, trust me, it’s a bittersweet moment to think ‘do I do it, do I not, is it appropriate?’ In this circumstance it felt right.

“I can’t thank Honda and Chevy enough and all the sponsors, it’s been a tough week for them, to release me to come over here. I’m super grateful.”

Stefan Wilson, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet qualification photo

Stefan Wilson, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet qualification photo

Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

When asked to explain what the talks between the teams, Honda and Chevrolet were like, Reinbold said: “I had discussions with the Chevy guys to get their feel for it, and Bobby took over the Honda discussions, as well.

“We just kind of went off on our separate paths with this goal in mind to explore and to see if it was possible. They came back, and a couple hurdles later that we crossed, it started looking good.

“We kept crossing off things on our checklist that had to happen for this to be a possibility. There were a lot of things involved, and we spent a lot of time yesterday and into last night going through those things.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Graham Rahal to replace injured Stefan Wilson in Indy 500

Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

Caterham EV Seven concept previews future electric sportscar

Caterham EV Seven concept previews future electric sportscar

Automotive

Caterham EV Seven concept previews future electric sportscar Caterham EV Seven concept previews future electric sportscar

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN F1 Monaco GP: How to watch on TV in the USA on ESPN

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash NASCAR makes chassis updates after Talladega crash

First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game

First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game

eSpt Esports

First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game First Las Vegas gameplay unveiled within F1 23 game

The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison

The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison

F1 Formula 1

The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison The Monaco GP form suggested by F1 2023’s closest comparison

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe