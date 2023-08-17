Rahal still favors IndyCar push-to-pass: “None of this DRS crap”
Graham Rahal says he still favors IndyCar’s push-to-pass system, despite being held at bay with it by Scott Dixon at Indianapolis last weekend, branding F1’s drag reduction system as “crap”.
Rahal was denied his first race win in the series since 2017 when Dixon, who suffered an opening-lap spin, pulled off a remarkable comeback drive on an alternate strategy.
It meant Rahal caught him in the closing stages, but Dixon had stored more overtake allocation – due to fuel saving – and so was able to deploy his push-to-pass (which at the Indy road course was 200s in total for the race, in a maximum burst of 20s) to keep Rahal behind.
Dixon won the race by 0.4s for his 54th career win on his record-setting 319th consecutive start for Chip Ganassi Racing.
“Frankly, I almost had it, meaning like I needed about one more car length to be closer out of [Turn] 13 to be able to get by,” said Rahal. “But I pulled off of overtake, because I wasn't really gaining. I was kind of just holding steady.
“Because of his race pattern being so much more fuel saving, he had a lot more overtake at one stage. We were catching him at the end. He was starting to use overtake. At one point he had 60 seconds more than me.
“I think at the end we ended up equal. He was using it to stay ahead of me.”
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
In spite of Dixon using the engine power-boosting system as a defensive weapon, rather than one to create overtaking, Rahal said the situation was a fair fight that he prefers to F1’s solely aerodynamic aid.
“That's what I kind of love about our version of overtake frankly,” he said. “It's a mano-a-mano battle.
“You use it offensively, defensively. None of this DRS crap that makes it easy. For me, I thought Dixon used it right today.
“I tried to do the best I could to challenge him. I just ran out of steam.
“I mean, leading up to the last lap, I went through the snake, turn seven, eight, nine, 10, I had zero grip. I lost about half a second, 3-4/10ths. That was it.”
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
Rahal did criticize the length of the full-course caution after the opening lap, which meant the race didn’t restart until lap eight – which was a potential game-changer for Dixon’s fuel strategy.
“I asked the guy, ‘I don't know why we're not going green – this doesn't make any sense’,” he added. “I knew when Dixie pitted, I was like ‘son of a...’
“You give the guy an inch, he's going to get a mile. He's the best at saving fuel, going fast, doing the things he does.
“I did that exact strategy two years ago, so I knew it worked.”
Related video
NASCAR star Kyle Larson to run Indy 500 rookie orientation in October
Super Formula racers impressed by IndyCar, NASCAR on Indy visit
Indy 500 Chevy switch from Honda won’t “trip up” Rahal, says Hunter-Reay
Indy 500 Chevy switch from Honda won’t “trip up” Rahal, says Hunter-Reay Indy 500 Chevy switch from Honda won’t “trip up” Rahal, says Hunter-Reay
Legge still feels “horrible” about Wilson Indy 500 crash in practice
Legge still feels “horrible” about Wilson Indy 500 crash in practice Legge still feels “horrible” about Wilson Indy 500 crash in practice
Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017
Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017
Lundgaard: I can win more IndyCar races this year
Lundgaard: I can win more IndyCar races this year Lundgaard: I can win more IndyCar races this year
Blomqvist has ‘experience and talent to execute’ in IndyCar, says Lundgaard
Blomqvist has ‘experience and talent to execute’ in IndyCar, says Lundgaard Blomqvist has ‘experience and talent to execute’ in IndyCar, says Lundgaard
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Latest news
Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee
Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee
Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m
Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m
Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst
Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst
Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez
Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.