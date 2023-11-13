Graham Rahal signs multi-year deal to remain with Rahal Letterman Lanigan

The 34-year-old Ohio native is coming off a rollercoaster campaign in 2023, which included failing to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 before subbing for an injured Stefan Wilson at Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in a one-off appearance in the race.

A resurgence in form included Rahal claiming two of the final four poles on the year, which featured a total of three front row starts and a runner-up result at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course during the Brickyard weekend after leading a race-high 36 laps. Rahal, driver of the team’s #15 Honda, finished 15th in points with five top 10s.

“I’m extremely excited to get a new multi-year agreement in place and hopefully continue to build and improve the team,” Rahal said.

“At the end of the season, we saw some glimpses of what we can and should be. Obviously, there is a lot of work still to be done to ensure that we continue to grow and get ourselves in a place for continuous success but I’m excited about the signs that I saw.

“I’m also excited to continue working with the tremendous partners that we have. It was important to me to continue to represent them and hopefully do a great job for them as we go forward. I’m glad that we were able to come together with Mike, my dad, David (Letterman) and everyone at the organization to continue together.”

A rookie season that began in 2007, Rahal joined his family’s team full-time in 2013. He has earned three of his five career poles with RLL, along with five of his six victories.

Rahal joins teammates Christian Lundgaard and Pietro Fittipaldi as RLL’s confirmed driver lineup for 2024.

“I have worked with Graham for the last 18 years, first as a 17-year-old in the Atlantic Series and many years as an IndyCar driver,” said Mike Lanigan, co-owner of RLL.

“Watching him grow and excel not only in racing, but also off the track, has been very impressive. Signing him with RLL will certainly continue to enhance the team’s ability to succeed in the competitive world we race in. His experience and knowledge in all aspects of racing is one the team will take full advantage of.”

Bobby Rahal, co-owner of RLL and Graham’s father, added: “We are pleased to have been able to come to an agreement with Graham to drive for the team for the coming years. Clearly, when we’ve given him a car that he likes he shows what he can do by running up front.

“Two pole positions, really within a fraction of a second for a third this year and led many laps. All of that should reaffirm to everyone what he is capable of. He’s as driven as ever to win races and it’s exciting to watch. Clearly the efforts of the team over the off season are to ensure we have competitive cars at every race next year, including the Indy 500.”