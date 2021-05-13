Tickets Subscribe
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 Preview
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 Preview

GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis – the weekend schedule

By:

The 2021 NTT IndyCar Series’ fifth round of the season is this Saturday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Here’s the four-day schedule for all the on-track action.

GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis – the weekend schedule

All times local (Eastern)

Thursday, May 13

2.30-3.00pm – USF2000 first practice
3.15-3.45pm – Indy Pro 2000 first practice
4.00-4.45pm – Indy Lights first practice
5.00-5.20pm – USF2000 qualifying

Friday, May 14

8.00-8.20am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying
8.35-9.05am – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 1
9.30-10.15am – NTT IndyCar Series first practice
10.40-11.20am - USF2000 RACE 1
11.45am-12.35pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1
1.00-1.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series second practice
2.10-3.10pm – Indy Lights RACE 1
3.25-4.05pm – USF2000 RACE 2
4.30-5.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying

Saturday, May 15

7.50-8.40am – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 2
8.55-9.25am – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 2
9.40-10.20am – USF2000 RACE 3
10.45-11.15am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up
11.40am-12.30pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 3
12.45-1.45pm – Indy Lights RACE 2
2.30pm – NBC broadcast
2.39pm – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines”
2.45pm – Green flag: GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis (85 laps)

"Tired of pricks?" message for Daly's car in GP Indy

"Tired of pricks?" message for Daly's car in GP Indy
Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Author David Malsher-Lopez

