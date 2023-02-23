‘Green’ Firestones for all IndyCar street races in 2023
The guayule-derived green sidewalled Firestone Firehawk tires first seen in IndyCar racing last August will be utilized on all five of the series’ street course races this year.
Bridgestone Americas announced today that major strides have been made during the off-season to incorporate more sustainable and bio-circular materials into the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season, “highlighting the advancement of three key initiatives that will make the upcoming season the most sustainable to date for America’s premier open-wheel racing series.
The alternate [softer] compound Firestone Firehawks used in last year’s Music City Grand Prix on the streets of downtown Nashville will become the norm for all temporary tracks on the 2023 IndyCar schedule. This entails Firestone producing more than 1900 tires using a sidewall material made exclusively with rubber derived from the guayule woody desert shrub grown on the company’s farm in Eloy, AZ.
Bridgestone has already invested more than $100m to commercialize guayule and has received multiple U.S. government grants for guayule research and development. In August 2022, Bridgestone announced its plans to invest an additional $42m to establish commercial operations, with additional investment and expansion toward 2030. This investment should increase capacity of up to 25,000 additional acres of farmland for planting and harvesting guayule in collaboration with local U.S. farmers and Native American tribes.
Bridgestone is targeting commercial production of guayule-derived natural rubber by the end of the decade, and is ultimately aiming for carbon neutrality and tires made from 100 percent sustainable materials by 2050.
Additionally, the majority of race tires used this season will be manufactured at Firestone’s new energy-efficient Advanced Test Production Center (ATPC) in Akron, OH., which was opened last June. The facility has now received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), plus recognition for its transparency and traceability of sustainable raw materials.
The third announcement from Bridgestone today is that the company will utilize “ISCC mass balance certified synthetic rubber made with recycled plastics” in all tires used in this May’s 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. The tires will incorporate ISCC recycled-attributed butadiene, “a monomer produced with recycled post-consumer plastic waste, to create the synthetic rubber in the tire. The new monomer will replace the fossil-based monomer and will be supplied by Shell, the race series’ official fuel, oil and lubricant sponsor.”
Paolo Ferrari, CEO of Bridgestone Americas, said: “We are driving sustainability in every area of our business, and we’re thrilled to be advancing guayule and other sustainable practices in America’s premier open-wheel racing series.
“Firestone has a tremendous legacy of innovation and performance in racing, which we will continue to build upon as we move into this new era of cleaner, safer and more sustainable mobility on and off the track.”
CW reveals start date for IndyCar docuseries 100 Days to Indy
PPG becomes new title sponsor for IndyCar’s Texas race
Latest news
Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car
Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car Alfa Romeo looks to have cured two key weaknesses with its F1 2023 car
Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss
Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss Mercedes F1 team holding late-night investigation into performance loss
What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of F1 testing in Bahrain
FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race
FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race FE drivers praise "big deal" Cape Town circuit, expect energy-intensive race
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.