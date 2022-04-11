Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Palou: “We gave everything we had” at Long Beach Next / Herta, Rossi rueful after more disappointment in Long Beach
IndyCar / Long Beach News

Grosjean: “I cannot just go flat out all the time”

Romain Grosjean, who finished as runner-up in the Acura GP of Long Beach, has admitted that he has reined in his exuberance because he’s “trying to go for the championship.”

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

After a crash in qualifying caused a red flag and meant he lost his fastest laps in the Firestone Fast Six shootout, Grosjean climbed from sixth on the grid to deliver his first podium for the Andretti Autosport-Honda team and the fourth of his 19-race-old IndyCar career.

Grosjean alone among the front-runners was on fresh Firestone alternate compound tires in the final stint, and was running fourth on the penultimate restart on Lap 66 of the 85-lap race. He had to dodge past Marcus Ericsson who crashed his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda in front of him, and that allowed him to close onto the tail of another Ganassi car, that of reigning champion Alex Palou.

Into Turn 1, he attempted to pass him on the outside on Lap 69, and then made the same maneuver stick the following lap.

Grosjean then started to apply pressure on leader Josef Newgarden, but even following the final restart, he couldn’t quite find a gap in the Penske-Chevrolet driver’s defense.

“You know, you don't have that much option when you're on fresh tires or red versus black on a street course,” said Grosjean. “You know it's going to equalize itself after a while.

“The first [attempt] on Alex, he defended really well on the inside, braked super late, and I think… if I could have pulled that one off, then I would have been fine to get Josef on the next lap. But I did not, so by the time I got to Josef, I didn't have much Push-to-Pass [boost] left and he had really good straight-line speed, so it was just hard to get him…

“I was looking at Turn 11, the hairpin, making a last-lap lunge maybe if I was close enough, but I don't think I was close enough on that lap and Josef was driving well and not making any mistakes. It's not ideal to finish under yellow [Takuma Sato shunted on the penultimate lap] but I don't think the result would have been much different.”

Grosjean said also that he had been “a bit surprised” by someone who had commented that street courses don’t come so naturally to him, adding “I don't think it's quite accurate”.

He clarified: “I think last year every street course, apart from St. Pete, I qualified in the Fast Six, so we were always very fast. We didn't always get the best strategy call or luck last year in the street courses, and the last one in Long Beach was my mistake where I brushed the wall.

“But this year definitely I know I have to drive a little bit differently. I'm trying to go for the championship, and I cannot just go flat out all the time. Like in St. Pete in the race I was struggling a little bit with my front end, so I kind of took it carefully.

“Today here I knew I wanted to go long on the first red [stint], so I was driving around that, but then the car was good and gave me confidence. I still believe there's a couple of things we can do better, but yes, I just think that last year I was unlucky sometimes. I was on for a really good one in Nashville, just the amount of yellow flags we had killed me.

“We were on for a very good one in Detroit and then I had contact with Pagenaud that punctured my tire. That doesn't really happen often.

“Then St. Pete was a bit of a hard one, was my first one. As I say, Long Beach was my fault.”

Grosjean, who drove for Dale Coyne Racing in his rookie season, said the Andretti car is “straightforward to drive. There's one thing I need to improve to make it a touch more to my liking, but I think we've got a very strong baseline and a car that can go super fast.

“It was my fault, I just didn't qualify well. If I had started P2 today, things would have been a little bit easier.”

Grosjean currently lies sixth in the championship with 75 points to leader Newgarden's 118.

shares
comments
Palou: “We gave everything we had” at Long Beach
Previous article

Palou: “We gave everything we had” at Long Beach
Next article

Herta, Rossi rueful after more disappointment in Long Beach

Herta, Rossi rueful after more disappointment in Long Beach
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Herta, Rossi rueful after more disappointment in Long Beach Long Beach
Video Inside
IndyCar

Herta, Rossi rueful after more disappointment in Long Beach

Palou: “We gave everything we had” at Long Beach Long Beach
IndyCar

Palou: “We gave everything we had” at Long Beach

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Herta, Rossi rueful after more disappointment in Long Beach
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta, Rossi rueful after more disappointment in Long Beach

Grosjean: “I cannot just go flat out all the time”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean: “I cannot just go flat out all the time”

Palou: “We gave everything we had” at Long Beach
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou: “We gave everything we had” at Long Beach

O’Ward, Dixon positive after rising from mid-grid at Long Beach
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward, Dixon positive after rising from mid-grid at Long Beach

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.