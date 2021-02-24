IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
30 Apr
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
14 May
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
28 May
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
11 Jun
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
18 Jun
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
02 Jul
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
09 Jul
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Nashville
06 Aug
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
13 Aug
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
10 Sep
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
17 Sep
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
24 Sep
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation
IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean: “I used to be an ***hole as a teammate”

By:

Ex-Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean says he’s already appreciating the friendly atmosphere within IndyCar, and has told new teammate Ed Jones that he’d prefer to be friends, despite wanting to beat him.

shares
comments
Grosjean: “I used to be an ***hole as a teammate”

The Frenchman, who will race all 13 of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series’ road and street courses in the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda, was speaking to media after his first day of testing an IndyCar, at Barber Motorsports Park.

Asked if the more relaxed atmosphere in IndyCar was suiting him, he said: “It’s been great. I've had already some good interaction with Sebastien Bourdais. He was next to me [in pitlane] so that was easy. Takuma Sato came over.

“I saw some of the other guys. Simon Pagenaud in the pit lane – he was driving and I gave him a wave and he gave it back. So I think generally it's been great in that respect.”

Regarding teammate Jones, who will drive the Coyne with Vasser Sullivan entry, Grosjean commented: “We have a good relationship, as well. I told him I used to be an asshole as a teammate back in the days, but now I'm 35 and I'd like us to be friendly.

“On track you want to beat them, there's no doubt, but outside of the track I think if we can be friends it's mega… [The atmosphere in IndyCar] is definitely very different from what I'm used to.”

Read Also:

As for the car itself, Grosjean said: “I just had to adjust a little bit to my new driving position and so on, but things very quickly felt quite smooth, which was good, and then I discovered the joy of not having power steering, and I don't regret all those hours in the gym, but maybe I'll do some more just in case…

“It's definitely the hardest steering wheel I've had to cope with. The first few laps, the muscles weren't quite warmed up or ready for it. It got better at the end, which is always a good sign. I'll know exactly where to work in the gym and what to do.

“I also know that's the hardest track of the year, which is always good to start with so you have a baseline of what it's going to be like. But yeah, I think I can fine-tune my training. I didn't know really what to expect, and now it's pretty clear.”

Grosjean played down any problems with the hand that was severely burned in his infamous crash at last November’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

“It's not perfect,” he said. “There's a nice big blister on my left thumb which is not pretty, but driving-wise it was OK. It wasn't painful. I was being a bit careful on some of the curbs, but generally, it hasn't been a limitation.”

Grosjean turned 83 laps of the 17-turn, 2.38-mile course in Birmingham, Alabama, losing some time in the morning after a spin into the Turn 1 gravel, but thereafter getting a feel for the evolving track temperatures which reached a peak of 95degF [35C] but then cooled in the setting sun. He put the incident down to finding the limits.

“Every time you come testing you have to try to find your limit, which I did this morning in Turn 1,” he said. “I wasn't quite happy with it, but it happened, and I actually understood something you could do in Formula 1 you maybe cannot do in IndyCar, so actually that was kind of a good learning experience.

“I just went too fast in. When I was on the brake, I also picked up the throttle which you do in high speed [turns] but because it's a mechanical diff it does open the diff when you do that, and therefore it makes the car loose, whereas in Formula 1 it would actually stabilize the car. So I would say it was a learning experience and then I didn't do it anymore, and it was better.”

Grosjean said adapting to IndyCar’s spec aeroscreen had not been an issue.

“The aeroscreen removes some air that you get in the car so it gets quite warm, but the other tubes that you have with the helmet air system and also at the front of the cockpit work pretty well.

So I think it's very physical. It is tough driving those cars, very much in a different way than Formula 1 where the only thing you fight is the G-forces. Here you actually fight the heaviness of the car physically. But I don't mind it. It's quite cool.”

Related video

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation

Previous article

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Romain Grosjean
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Super Taikyu

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal

4h
2
Other open wheel

NA-F2000: Series adds new chassis

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
MotoGP

Gallery: Winners of the Japanese MotoGP from 2007 to 2016

5
IndyCar

United Rentals reveals new livery for Rahal in 2021

Latest news
Grosjean: “I used to be an ***hole as a teammate”
IndyCar

Grosjean: “I used to be an ***hole as a teammate”

2m
McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation
IndyCar

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation

8h
VeeKay tops test at Barber, Grosjean within one second
IndyCar

VeeKay tops test at Barber, Grosjean within one second

9h
Grosjean content with IndyCar test despite spin and soreness
IndyCar

Grosjean content with IndyCar test despite spin and soreness

13h
Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled

Feb 23, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
1h

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation
IndyCar / Interview

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation

VeeKay tops test at Barber, Grosjean within one second Barber Motorsports Park February testing
IndyCar / Testing report

VeeKay tops test at Barber, Grosjean within one second

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

More from
Romain Grosjean
Grosjean content with IndyCar test despite spin and soreness Barber Motorsports Park February testing
Video Inside
IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean content with IndyCar test despite spin and soreness

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean "surprised" by Alpine's management shake-up

Why Grosjean is F1's most infuriating driver Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Grosjean is F1's most infuriating driver

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020
How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Chip Ganassi Racing’s newly crowned six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon takes us round by round through his remarkable season. David Malsher-Lopez listens.

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2020

Trending Today

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal
Super Taikyu Super Taikyu / Breaking news

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal

NA-F2000: Series adds new chassis
Other open wheel Other open wheel / News

NA-F2000: Series adds new chassis

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Gallery: Winners of the Japanese MotoGP from 2007 to 2016
MotoGP MotoGP / Top List

Gallery: Winners of the Japanese MotoGP from 2007 to 2016

United Rentals reveals new livery for Rahal in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

United Rentals reveals new livery for Rahal in 2021

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Liberty Media makes investment in Meyer Shank Racing

ESM “working on a number of scenarios” to replace Patron
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

ESM “working on a number of scenarios” to replace Patron

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Latest news

Grosjean: “I used to be an ***hole as a teammate”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean: “I used to be an ***hole as a teammate”

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

McLaughlin remains harsh critic of his IndyCar adaptation

VeeKay tops test at Barber, Grosjean within one second
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

VeeKay tops test at Barber, Grosjean within one second

Grosjean content with IndyCar test despite spin and soreness
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean content with IndyCar test despite spin and soreness

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.