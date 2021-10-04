Grosjean, Johnson to take Indy 500 rookie test on Wednesday

Weather allowing, the pair will have the iconic 2.5-mile oval available to themselves from 12 noon until 6pm on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

IndyCar’s current Indy Rookie Orientation Program requires a driver to turn 10 laps of 205-210mph, 15 laps of 210-215 mph, then 15 over 215mph.

For Grosjean, it will be a first test with Andretti Autosport-Honda, having spent his rookie season at Dale Coyne Racing. The Frenchman ran all road and street course races, but skipped both the double-header at Texas Motor Speedway and the Indy 500, before making his oval debut at Gateway’s World Wide Technology Raceway.

Team owner Michael Andretti and Grosjean confirmed last month that the 10-time Formula 1 podium-finisher will take part in all 17 rounds of the 2022 season.

Although Olivier Boisson, his engineer from the 2021 season, has moved with Grosjean from Coyne to Andretti, he plans to stay in the background for this test to observe his new colleagues at work.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Johnson has tested an IndyCar at an oval, Texas Motor Speedway, but the #48 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver has yet to race on one.

However, Johnson did run 18 NASCAR Cup races at the Speedway, eventually becoming a four-time winner of the Brickyard 400.

He has yet to confirm his participation on the other IndyCar ovals – Texas, Iowa Speedway and Gateway.

The Rookie Orientation Program is a prerequisite for participation in practice for the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Rookies who do not take part in this RoP day will get a chance again in April’s IndyCar test at the Speedway, and again in IndyCar practice next May.