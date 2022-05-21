Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Indy 500: Sato, Grosjean, Johnson into Top 12, P13-33 set Next / Johnson on Indy 500 qualifying: “The speed scared my kids!”
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Grosjean shines on bad day for Andretti cars in Indy qualifying

Indy 500 rookie Romain Grosjean will start next week’s race from the first four rows, but his four Andretti Autosport-Honda teammates failed to crack the top 20.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Grosjean shines on bad day for Andretti cars in Indy qualifying
Listen to this article

After everyone other than Stefan Wilson and Colton Herta had completed their first run – both required engine changes – Grosjean was sitting ninth, and therefore able to graduate to the Fast 12 segment of qualifying tomorrow.

"I think we were expecting more wind like this morning [in practice] and the wind didn’t pick up, so the conditions were very good," said Grosjean. "We played it too safe for our first run, but it’s OK because if the conditions are similar or the same, we should have a good run tomorrow.”

However, Alexander Rossi was 15th, rookie Devlin DeFrancesco was 21st and Marco Andretti only 29th. The latter, preparing for his 17th Indy 500 and 250th IndyCar start, had suffered when his engine cut out briefly on his second lap.

But even when he went for a second time in the afternoon, he could improve only to 24th, not aided by the track temp reaching 107degF.

“It didn’t help with the engine shutting off!” Andretti told NBC. “From the test, I’m not surprised. I know we’ve been battling car speed issues which is a bit of a bummer.

“Really happy with the race balance so it’s a bummer we’re going to be coming from that far back. But it’s 500 miles, we’re ready to fight.”

Those were also the track conditions for Herta’s first run, an average of 230.235mph, which left him only 25th.

“I’m hoping [the engine] still needs to be broken in a little bit,” Herta laughed. “It sucks that we’re 25th, I’m not going to lie, but I’m happy with the effort my guys put in to get me back out. That was the biggest thing, because we were going to start 33rd if it wasn’t for them.

“We’re not as quick as we thought we were, so that’s a little surprising.”

Then their teammate Rossi, who had been bumped down to 17th by improvements from the Dale Coyne Racing duo, went to the Priority Lane, Lane 1, to have a second stab at it. The downside of using the Priority Lane is that it obliges the driver to delete his previous speed, and this would bite Rossi, as his second run left him only 21st.

“I said we had to get brave and just go Lane 1 – it was worth the risk in my mind,” said the 2016 Indy winner. “So proud of the guys but it didn’t quite pay off. Somehow we completely missed the balance this morning for the first attempt, which was very frustrating because I feel like the car is good. So we got it right there.

“The second and third runs are always hard to find the speed, so it is what it is at this point. We’ll go off 21st and try to do what we did in 2018 [when he climbed from the back row to finish fifth].”

Rossi will in fact now start 20th, and Andretti now 23rd, as Scott McLaughlin’s strand of the Penske team saw the series sophomore pull his 15th-fastest time and he dropped to 26th on his second run.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Indy 500: Sato, Grosjean, Johnson into Top 12, P13-33 set
Previous article

Indy 500: Sato, Grosjean, Johnson into Top 12, P13-33 set
Next article

Johnson on Indy 500 qualifying: “The speed scared my kids!”

Johnson on Indy 500 qualifying: “The speed scared my kids!”
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in practice for Top 12 Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in practice for Top 12

Johnson on Indy 500 qualifying: “The speed scared my kids!” Indy 500
IndyCar

Johnson on Indy 500 qualifying: “The speed scared my kids!”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Andretti Autosport More from
Andretti Autosport
Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible” Grand Prix of Indianapolis
IndyCar

Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible”

Why $200m won’t convince teams on Andretti’s Formula 1 plans Miami GP
Formula 1

Why $200m won’t convince teams on Andretti’s Formula 1 plans

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Latest news

Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in practice for Top 12
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in practice for Top 12

Johnson on Indy 500 qualifying: “The speed scared my kids!”
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson on Indy 500 qualifying: “The speed scared my kids!”

Grosjean shines on bad day for Andretti cars in Indy qualifying
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean shines on bad day for Andretti cars in Indy qualifying

Indy 500: Sato, Grosjean, Johnson into Top 12, P13-33 set
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Sato, Grosjean, Johnson into Top 12, P13-33 set

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.