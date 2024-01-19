GuyCare joins Ed Carpenter Racing for 2024 IndyCar Series season

The team’s No. 20 Chevrolet-powered entry, which will be driven by both team owner Ed Carpenter and 2023 Indy NXT champion Christian Rasmussen, will carry the colors of GuyCare.

Rookie Rasmussen will handle the the 12 road and street course events, with Carpenter taking over the entry for the six oval rounds. Both will be entered in the Indianapolis 500, with the Dane carrying an number specific for that race to be revealed later, alongside team’s only full-time driver, Rinus VeeKay, in the No. 21 Chevrolet.

“I am thrilled to witness the synergies unfolding between GuyCare and Ed Carpenter Racing. The demographics of GuyCare and the dynamic world of IndyCar align seamlessly and the positive momentum coursing through the NTT IIndyCar Series mirrors the trajectory of our venture,” stated Kurt Flygare, Chief Executive Officer of GuyCare.

“With the exceptional talents of Christian Rasmussen and Ed Carpenter, this promises to be a breakout year filled with excitement, speed, and success. Together, we are geared up for a thrilling journey, both on and off the track.”

GuyCare clinics provide discreet and confidential care, ensuring men’s health and well-being through proven therapeutic interventions and wellness programs. Last week, the company opened its flagship location in the Salt Lake City area, which will also serve as a training center.

Clinics specialize in a range of men’s health treatments and ensure customized care through personalized strategy crafted around individual needs and goals. Additional clinics will open in select IndyCar Series race markets throughout the 2024 season. In the coming months, GuyCare will also offer men’s health products nationwide.

“We are excited to welcome GuyCare to ECR,” Carpenter said.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to use our Chevrolet-powered NTT IndyCar Series car to help launch GuyCare clinics across the country. Our team continues to grow and improve each season and we expect Christian Rasmussen will have an outstanding rookie year. We are ready for a competitive and exciting 2024!”

ECR will participate in its first test of the year next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where Rasmussen and VeeKay will both be behind the wheel of the No. 20 GuyCare Chevrolet.

Partnership announcements for VeeKay’s No. 21 Chevrolet will be released in the coming weeks.