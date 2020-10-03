IndyCar
IndyCar Harvest GP: Power takes pole for Race 2
By:

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power scored his fourth pole position of the year, while championship contenders Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon will start this afternoon’s race only ninth and 15th respectively.

In Group 1, Alex Palou of Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh used two fresh sets of red tires to set a 69.2 and then a 69.1584 but Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport-Honda then responded with a 69.1017 which remained unmatchable, although teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay drew within one-tenth of this pair to land P3. Herta thus grabbed a championship point and a guaranteed front row start.

Felix Rosenqvist was fourth for Chip Ganassi Racing, but yesterday’s polesitter Rinus VeeKay was only seventh after making a mistake on his quickest lap.

In Group 2, Takuma Sato’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda car went straight out on reds and set a 69.7584, while Team Penske’s Will Power turned a 69.9 on the harder compound Firestone primaries.

Switching to reds, Power then delivered the killer punch with a 68.9767sec around the 2.439-mile road course, a quarter second faster than next fastest in group, Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport, with Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward third. They will start third and fifth respectively, alongside Palou and Hunter-Reay.

Yesterday’s winner Josef Newgarden was fifth fastest so will roll off ninth, while his championship adversary Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing was eighth so will start 15th.

Lap times in Group 2 were all within one second of Power’s pole, which is the 61st of his career, his fourth of the season and his fifth on the IMS road course.

Group 1

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Mph
1 United States Colton Herta
Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 1'09.101 127.065
2 Spain Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 1'09.158 0.056 126.961
3 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.175 0.073 126.929
4 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'09.298 0.197 126.703
5 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'09.325 0.224 126.654
6 United States Marco Andretti
Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 1'09.373 0.271 126.568
7 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'09.405 0.304 126.508
8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'09.410 0.309 126.499
9 United Kingdom Max Chilton
United Kingdom Carlin 1'09.673 0.572 126.021
10 Brazil Helio Castroneves
Arrow McLaren SP 1'09.776 0.674 125.837
11 United States Sage Karam
United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 1'09.915 0.814 125.585
12 United States Charlie Kimball
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'09.966 0.864 125.495
13 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'10.196 1.094 125.084
View full results

Group 2

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Mph
1 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 1'08.976 127.295
2 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.231 0.254 126.827
3 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren SP 1'09.247 0.271 126.797
4 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'09.421 0.444 126.479
5 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 1'09.455 0.479 126.417
6 United States Santino Ferrucci
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 1'09.479 0.502 126.375
7 Canada James Hinchcliffe
United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.575 0.598 126.200
8 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'09.582 0.605 126.187
9 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'09.607 0.631 126.141
10 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Team Penske 1'09.921 0.944 125.575
11 France Sébastien Bourdais
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'09.942 0.966 125.537
12 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'09.953 0.976 125.518
View full results

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
Author David Malsher-Lopez

