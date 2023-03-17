Subscribe
Kirkwood's pace is "no surprise" to Andretti Autosport
IndyCar / Texas News

Harvey set for IndyCar return in Texas

Jack Harvey has been given medical clearance to compete in the second round of the NTT IndyCar Series season.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Harvey set for IndyCar return in Texas
In the opening round of the season at St. Petersburg, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan driver slid into the wreck of Rinus VeeKay’s Ed Carpenter Racing car on Lap 42 of 100, at the Turn 4 tire wall. The RLL machine then had to absorb a second impact as Kyle Kirkwood’s Andretti Autosport entry struck it on the rear and launched itself.

Harvey was taken to the medical center and then sent for further evaluation at a local hospital to investigate his sore right wrist and left forearm.

IndyCar’s medical experts would not clear the Briton to return to the #30 Honda-powered RLL car in time for Monday’s test at Barber Motorsports Park. Instead he relinquished driving duties to former Formula 2 driver Juri Vips, who tested alongside Christian Lundgaard and Graham Rahal. The Estonian had impressed the team in a test at Sebring last year.

An RLL statement at the time said, “Harvey will be evaluated again prior to making his return to competition at the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 2.”

This afternoon, the team confirmed that the evaluation had been a positive one, and Harvey can return to action for IndyCar’s second round, the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The statement read: “Jack Harvey has been cleared to return to competition by the INDYCAR medical team after being involved in a multi-car incident in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 5. The next NTT IndyCar Series race is the PPG 375 on Sunday, April 2 on the 1.5-mile oval at Texas Motor Speedway. 
“We would like to express our gratitude for the exceptional care the IndyCar medical team and AMR IndyCar Safety Team has given to Jack, both onsite in St. Petersburg and in the time since then.”

Ironically, it was the Texas race that Harvey missed last year due to a heavy shunt in practice. His place was taken at the last minute by Santino Ferrucci, who drove from the back of the field to finish in the Top 10.

 

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

