Herta improves, stays top after Thermal IndyCar test Day 1
Colton Herta remained fastest of the 27 IndyCar drivers taking part in the preseason test at Thermal Club near Palm Springs, California.
The Andretti Autosport-Honda ace lapped the 17-turn 2.9-mile course in 1min39.3721sec, clocking an average speed of 111.110mph, on his 17th of 23 laps.
However, unlike this morning’s session, several other drivers broke beneath the 100sec barrier, and his nearest pursuer was Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda’s sophomore Christian Lundgaard, a mere 0.0046sec in arrears, despite losing five minutes of track time as punishment for bringing out a red flag with a spin.
Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Alex Palou, the 2021 IndyCar champion, was third fastest, ahead of another Andretti driver, Romain Grosjean.
Reigning and two-time IndyCar champion, Team Penske’s Will Power, was fastest of the Chevrolet runners, 0.1969sec off top spot with his 23rd of 26 laps, narrowly edging his longtime rival Scott Dixon in the second Ganassi entry.
The Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet team showed superbly, with Callum Ilott clocking seventh fastest, and multiple TC2000 champion Agustin Canapino, a rookie in open-wheel racing of any kind, finishing the day 20th. He did cause one of five red flags this afternoon with a spin and stall, but this could not detract from his on-track effort. Canapino’s best time was little more than one second slower than Herta’s benchmark and around 0.7sec slower than Ilott.
Simon Pagenaud, fresh off his Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona win, was ninth fastest for Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.
Fastest rookie was former Formula 2 winner Marcus Armstrong, who will campaign the #11 Ganassi entry on road and street courses this year, and cede his seat to Takuma Sato for the ovals. However, he did cause the fifth and final red flag when his car stopped at pit entry at the close of the session.
Aside from Armstrong, Canapino, and Lundgaard, the other reds were caused by rookie Sting Ray Robb (Dale Coyne Racing-Honda) and Felix Rosenqvist (Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet), the latter of whom also spun this morning.
Kyle Kirkwood’s failure to set a representative time in his Andretti car was due to a failed clutch.
Testing resumes at 9am local (Pacific) time on Friday.
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Tire
|
Team
|
1
|
Colton Herta
|
1:39.3721
|
1:39.3721
|
17
|
23
|
111.110
|
Honda
|
P
|
Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian
|
2
|
Christian Lundgaard
|
1:39.3767
|
0.0046
|
26
|
29
|
111.105
|
Honda
|
P
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
3
|
Alex Palou
|
1:39.3970
|
0.0249
|
18
|
28
|
111.082
|
Honda
|
P
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
4
|
Romain Grosjean
|
1:39.4826
|
0.1105
|
19
|
25
|
110.986
|
Honda
|
P
|
Andretti Autosport
|
5
|
Will Power
|
1:39.5690
|
0.1969
|
23
|
26
|
110.890
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Team Penske
|
6
|
Scott Dixon
|
1:39.6211
|
0.2490
|
18
|
18
|
110.832
|
Honda
|
P
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
7
|
Callum Ilott
|
1:39.6673
|
0.2952
|
5
|
26
|
110.781
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
8
|
Scott McLaughlin
|
1:39.7657
|
0.3936
|
23
|
23
|
110.671
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Team Penske
|
9
|
Simon Pagenaud
|
1:39.7862
|
0.4141
|
18
|
23
|
110.649
|
Honda
|
P
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
10
|
Marcus Armstrong
|
1:39.9077
|
0.5356
|
19
|
21
|
110.514
|
Honda
|
P
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
11
|
Rinus VeeKay
|
1:39.9408
|
0.5687
|
20
|
21
|
110.477
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
12
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
1:39.9746
|
0.6025
|
13
|
24
|
110.440
|
Honda
|
P
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
13
|
Devlin DeFrancesco
|
1:39.9805
|
0.6084
|
29
|
29
|
110.434
|
Honda
|
P
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
14
|
David Malukas
|
1:40.0088
|
0.6367
|
25
|
27
|
110.402
|
Honda
|
P
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
15
|
Pato O'Ward
|
1:40.0468
|
0.6747
|
15
|
24
|
110.360
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Arrow McLaren
|
16
|
Alexander Rossi
|
1:40.1446
|
0.7725
|
6
|
11
|
110.253
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Arrow McLaren
|
17
|
Josef Newgarden
|
1:40.3516
|
0.9795
|
21
|
26
|
110.025
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Team Penske
|
18
|
Jack Harvey
|
1:40.3712
|
0.9991
|
7
|
21
|
110.004
|
Honda
|
P
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
19
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
1:40.3928
|
1.0207
|
5
|
18
|
109.980
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Arrow McLaren
|
20
|
Agustin Canapino
|
1:40.4464
|
1.0743
|
30
|
30
|
109.921
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Juncos Holling Racing
|
21
|
Graham Rahal
|
1:40.5516
|
1.1795
|
3
|
22
|
109.806
|
Honda
|
P
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
22
|
Conor Daly
|
1:40.5622
|
1.1901
|
20
|
21
|
109.795
|
Chevy
|
P
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
23
|
Santino Ferrucci
|
1:40.5724
|
1.2003
|
15
|
15
|
109.784
|
Chevy
|
P
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
24
|
Helio Castroneves
|
1:40.7349
|
1.3628
|
12
|
32
|
109.607
|
Honda
|
P
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
25
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
1:41.1557
|
1.7836
|
29
|
31
|
109.151
|
Honda
|
P
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
|
26
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
1:41.5312
|
2.1591
|
20
|
25
|
108.747
|
Chevy
|
P
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
27
|
Kyle Kirkwood
|
2:01.4916
|
0.0000
|
1
|
1
|
90.880
|
Honda
|
Po
|
Andretti Autosport
McLaughlin: “I’m fast enough to win the IndyCar championship”
Armstrong feels “confident” in “very natural”-feeling IndyCar
Latest news
Kevin Harvick: 2022 Clash was 'most fun that I had all year'
Kevin Harvick: 2022 Clash was 'most fun that I had all year' Kevin Harvick: 2022 Clash was 'most fun that I had all year'
Lundgaard: “I don't see a reason why we can't be competitive”
Lundgaard: “I don't see a reason why we can't be competitive” Lundgaard: “I don't see a reason why we can't be competitive”
Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return
Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return
Juncos Hollinger shining with Ilott and rookie Canapino
Juncos Hollinger shining with Ilott and rookie Canapino Juncos Hollinger shining with Ilott and rookie Canapino
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.