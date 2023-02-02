Herta leads opening session in first IndyCar test at Thermal
The 2.9-mile Thermal Club track near Palm Springs in California saw all 27 fulltime entries hit the track, and Andretti Autosport-Honda star Colton Herta led the way.
The two-and-a-half-hour session saw two red flags – both for harmless spin-and-stalls by Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet and Helio Castroneves of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.
With his 17th lap, Herta became the first driver to crack the 100sec barrier with a 1min39.9303sec effort, an average of 110.489mph.
That was just enough to pip his new teammate, series sophomore Kyle Kirkwood, by 0.0933sec, and the Meyer Shank-Honda of Simon Pagenaud by 0.1875sec.
Six drivers turned 110mph laps, with Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay proving fastest of the Chevrolet runners, ahead of Team Penske’s pair of two-time champions, Josef Newgarden and Will Power.
Romain Grosjean was seventh, just ahead of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s rookie and road/street course specialist Marcus Armstrong, who edged his six-time title-winning teammate and New Zealand compatriot Scott Dixon by a mere 0.0628sec.
Jack Harvey was fastest of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Hondas in 10th, ahead of 2021 champion Alex Palou (Ganassi) and Scott McLaughlin in the third Penske.
Dale Coyne Racing-Honda rookie Sting Ray Robb turned the most laps at 32, while fellow rookie Agustin Canapino, a touring car legend in his native Argentina, did an impressive job to grab 22nd fastest, only one second slower than his Juncos Hollinger Racing teammate Callum Ilott.
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
LapTime
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Team
|
1
|
Colton Herta
|
1:39.9303
|
1:39.9303
|
17
|
18
|
1:46.5651
|
110.489
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian
|
2
|
Kyle Kirkwood
|
1:40.0236
|
0.0933
|
20
|
20
|
1:40.0236
|
110.386
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
3
|
Simon Pagenaud
|
1:40.1178
|
0.1875
|
19
|
19
|
1:40.1178
|
110.282
|
Honda
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
4
|
Rinus VeeKay
|
1:40.1913
|
0.2610
|
22
|
22
|
1:40.1913
|
110.201
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
5
|
Josef Newgarden
|
1:40.2062
|
0.2759
|
23
|
24
|
1:55.4349
|
110.185
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
6
|
Will Power
|
1:40.3527
|
0.4224
|
24
|
24
|
1:40.3527
|
110.024
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
7
|
Romain Grosjean
|
1:40.3810
|
0.4507
|
5
|
10
|
1:42.2825
|
109.993
|
Honda
|
Andretti Autosport
|
8
|
Marcus Armstrong
|
1:40.5302
|
0.5999
|
24
|
24
|
1:40.5302
|
109.830
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
9
|
Scott Dixon
|
1:40.5930
|
0.6627
|
6
|
18
|
1:43.2968
|
109.761
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
10
|
Jack Harvey
|
1:40.6046
|
0.6743
|
12
|
24
|
1:42.8552
|
109.748
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
11
|
Alex Palou
|
1:40.6435
|
0.7132
|
11
|
15
|
1:43.3530
|
109.706
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
12
|
Scott McLaughlin
|
1:40.6552
|
0.7249
|
9
|
21
|
1:42.3503
|
109.693
|
Chevy
|
Team Penske
|
13
|
David Malukas
|
1:40.9113
|
0.9810
|
18
|
28
|
1:43.5054
|
109.415
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|
14
|
Pato O'Ward
|
1:40.9459
|
1.0156
|
5
|
6
|
1:47.0089
|
109.377
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren
|
15
|
Felix Rosenqvist
|
1:41.0030
|
1.0727
|
11
|
16
|
1:41.1082
|
109.316
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren
|
16
|
Callum Ilott
|
1:41.1045
|
1.1742
|
8
|
18
|
9:30.7142
|
109.206
|
Chevy
|
Juncos Hollinger Racing
|
17
|
Marcus Ericsson
|
1:41.1785
|
1.2482
|
9
|
10
|
1:46.3434
|
109.126
|
Honda
|
Chip Ganassi Racing
|
18
|
Christian Lundgaard
|
1:41.3312
|
1.4009
|
6
|
16
|
12:21.627
|
108.962
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
19
|
Alexander Rossi
|
1:41.5103
|
1.5800
|
8
|
15
|
1:45.0951
|
108.769
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren
|
20
|
Conor Daly
|
1:41.5225
|
1.5922
|
10
|
17
|
1:42.0697
|
108.756
|
Chevy
|
Ed Carpenter Racing
|
21
|
Devlin DeFrancesco
|
1:41.6003
|
1.6700
|
6
|
18
|
1:44.1348
|
108.673
|
Honda
|
Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|
22
|
Agustin Canapino
|
1:42.1969
|
2.2666
|
18
|
18
|
1:42.1969
|
108.039
|
Chevy
|
Juncos Holling Racing
|
23
|
Graham Rahal
|
1:42.2185
|
2.2882
|
10
|
17
|
1:49.1656
|
108.016
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
24
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
1:42.2770
|
2.3467
|
32
|
32
|
1:42.2770
|
107.954
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
|
25
|
Santino Ferrucci
|
1:42.3688
|
2.4385
|
12
|
13
|
1:44.2352
|
107.857
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
26
|
Helio Castroneves
|
1:42.4730
|
2.5427
|
9
|
13
|
1:42.9485
|
107.747
|
Honda
|
Meyer Shank Racing
|
27
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
1:43.0742
|
3.1439
|
11
|
11
|
1:43.0742
|
107.119
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
