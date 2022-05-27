Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Arrow McLaren SP signs O’Ward through end of 2025 Next / Indy 500: Kanaan leads Ganassi 1-2-4 in final practice
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Herta, Malukas suffer shunts in Indy 500 Carb Day practice

David Malukas suffered the second shunt of this year’s preparations for the Indianapolis 500 after a nudge from Santino Ferrucci, but Colton Herta suffered a much harder hit that left his car upside down.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

Malukas, last year’s Indy Lights runner-up, had qualified 13th in his Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda, and was taking part in the final 90 minutes of track time ahead of Sunday’s 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

 

He was entering his 32nd lap of the session, drafting Ferrucci’s Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet down the front straight, on the left side of the track. Ferrucci then moved right, to take a more conventional line into Turn 1 and Malukas drew alongside on his left.

However, as they both started turning in, the endplate on Ferrucci’s front-left wing made contact with Malukas’s right-rear tire. The Firestone instantly deflated and the Coyne car looped into a spin, striking the outside wall on the exit of Turn 1 and then sliding along the wall.

Malukas was able to step out unaided, while Ferrucci was hit with a penalty for avoidable contact, that will force him to miss the last 20 minutes of the 90-minute session. He accepted the blame for slightly misjudging when he could tuck back in behind the rookie.

The shunt for Malukas was only the second crash of this Month of May, the other being Dalton Kellett’s on Monday. The third followed soon after.

Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Colton Herta had just completed 43 laps in the session, when his car twitched at Turn 1, he gathered it up and then it let go again. It smashed into the SAFER barrier and in the impact the car’s nose elevated and the air stream flipped it over and sent it down the short chute on its roll hoop and top frame of the aeroscreen.

 

While still sliding upside down, Herta reassured the team he was OK, and his father Bryan, strategist, was able to assure him that the Safety Team was on its way – and to remind him not to pop his belts. Colton Herta then apologized to his team.

The AMR Safety Team were on the scene within 10 seconds and gently got the car back on its wheels, and now Herta has been checked and released from the infield medical center and passed his first concussion test. However, he has not yet been cleared to drive again until Medical learns from IndyCar’s data download what the accelerometer reading was.

Read Also:

shares
comments
Arrow McLaren SP signs O’Ward through end of 2025
Previous article

Arrow McLaren SP signs O’Ward through end of 2025
Next article

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Ganassi 1-2-4 in final practice

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Ganassi 1-2-4 in final practice
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Ganassi: “I’d be surprised if anybody is more confident than us” Indy 500
IndyCar

Ganassi: “I’d be surprised if anybody is more confident than us”

Grosjean aims to “play the long game” on Indy 500 debut Indy 500
IndyCar

Grosjean aims to “play the long game” on Indy 500 debut

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Ganassi: “I’d be surprised if anybody is more confident than us”
IndyCar IndyCar

Ganassi: “I’d be surprised if anybody is more confident than us”

Grosjean aims to “play the long game” on Indy 500 debut
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean aims to “play the long game” on Indy 500 debut

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Ganassi 1-2-4 in final practice
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Ganassi 1-2-4 in final practice

Herta, Malukas suffer shunts in Indy 500 Carb Day practice
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta, Malukas suffer shunts in Indy 500 Carb Day practice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.