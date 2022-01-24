Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar News

Herta "most likely would do" F1 if opportunity arose

By:

IndyCar ace Colton Herta says he remains interested in racing in Formula 1 despite team owner Michael Andretti’s planned involvement with the Alfa Romeo team falling through.

Had Andretti’s plan worked out, Herta would have moved to F1 once granted an FIA super license, replaced in Andretti Autosport’s IndyCar squad by its Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood. Instead, Herta has remained in the #26 car AA-Honda which he drove to three wins last season, and Kirkwood will spend his rookie season at AJ Foyt Racing.

Asked about such a move, 21-year-old Herta declared: “I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to do Formula 1, and I want to do a lot of stuff in my career.

“But it needs certain timing. Formula 1 is one of those things. If you're 28, you're not going to Formula 1, unfortunately. That's just how it works. The time is right for me if I got the opportunity. I'd have to have a good think about it, but I most likely would do it because I want to run in Formula 1 at some point.”

He added, “I'm 21 years old and I can come back in five years and still run 15 years in IndyCar and be 40.

“Yeah, I definitely want to give it a crack if I get the opportunity. But definitely not disappointed at all in IndyCar. I like this series more than any series in the world, and I enjoy racing in it a lot. But yeah, there's just a lot of stuff that I'd like to try in my racing career outside of IndyCar, also.”

Such eagerness for career diversity is something Herta has already demonstrated in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship outings. He was an endurance extra for Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMW in the 2019 and ’20 seasons, winning the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona on his debut, and last year he was in Turner Motorsport's BMW M6.

This weekend he'll compete in his fourth Rolex 24, but from the wheel of an LMP2 car, namely the DragonSpeed entry, sharing with Eric Lux, new Andretti Autosport teammate Devlin DeFrancesco and former Indy Lights teammate, current IndyCar ace and fellow potential F1 aspirant Pato O'Ward.

Looking at the IndyCar season ahead, not for the first time Herta said he was hungry for success on ovals, a track-type on which his best result so far was fourth place at Gateway in 2020. He looked destined for a win at that same track in 2021, but his car failed him.

“I think Gateway last year was our race to lose,” he said. “Unfortunately with the half-shaft breaking, it kind of took us out of it. Without that, I thought that we had really good pace. We were making better fuel mileage than anybody and pulling away. Yeah, it was our race to lose there, and unfortunately we did that.

“You know, it kind of showed the confidence that I gained on the ovals. I think for a long time that's kind of where Andretti struggled with, short ovals. It's good to see that the teams made big gains there, as well.

He later added: “We've had so much speed on some different ovals at different times, but I've never been able to close out… Texas I feel like I've always kind of… 2019 I was fast there, but ever since then with the aeroscreen, we've just struggled there as a team. So working on that, and obviously focus on Iowa now. We have a test at Iowa later in the year, so that'll be interesting.”

On the subject of whether he feels pressure to win the title after finishing seventh, third and fifth in his first three IndyCar seasons, and racking up six wins over that time period, Herta said: “I'm 21, so I think I have plenty of time. But I do want to win it earlier rather than later. I don't feel the pressure from that aspect. I don't feel like I need to get it done this year.

“But that's not to say I don't want to get it done this year. That's kind of like my goal.”

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
