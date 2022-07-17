Listen to this article

Although Rosenqvist has been retained by McLaren Racing for 2023 and beyond, there are question marks over whether he’ll remain in IndyCar alongside Pato O’Ward and 2023 arrival Alexander Rossi, regardless of Alex Palou’s destiny. Like Rosenqvist, IndyCar champion Palou has been signed to the McLaren Racing ‘family’ but it is not clear yet for which series.

The rumor has been that Rosenqvist will be moved across to McLaren’s new Formula E team for next year. Today in Toronto, the Swede finished third, having outpaced Arrow McLaren SP teammate O’Ward all weekend.

"What a fun race,” said the 30-year-old Swede to Peacock livestreaming service. “Wow, I had to fight really hard for it.

“The strategy meant we had to overtake on track and do good pitstops and I think we nailed both of those. We took the opportunities we had. If it wasn't for that last yellow I think we were really good on fuel, but we all went to flat-out racing at the end with Colton and Scott. Good racing, as it should be."

Rosenqvist, who took his first pole for the team at Texas Motor Speedway, went on to add: "I hope this weekend makes Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO] doubt some things.

“There's still a long way to go in the year, and every race keeps getting better and better. This is the trajectory we want to be on and I'm so excited for the rest of the season."

Meanwhile polesitter Herta, rather than sound despondent over getting beaten by race-winner Scott Dixon, said he was proud of his runner-up finish.

"Felix was really fast and I'm glad we were able to keep him behind us,” said the Andretti ace. “A few more laps and it looked like he was going to get us.

“We just struggled a little with tire wear at the end. Other than that our car was amazing. Obviously I got beat out there by Dixon but it's one of those races I have to be proud of. Pole and a second place, I'm going to be happy with that.”

In the championship table, Herta has now overtaken Rossi – who was eliminated in Toronto by a collision with Rosenqvist – to become Andretti Autosport’s highest-placed representative in eighth, albeit 97 points off the lead with seven rounds to go.

“Hopefully we can continue with these results more consistently,” said Herta. “We just need to make this a bit more regular and then do it again next year. Then we'll be looking a lot better in the championship.”