IndyCar / Breaking news

Hinchcliffe to run Capstone sponsorship in six races

By:

Capstone Turbine Corporation will return to Andretti Autosport-Honda in 2021 as primary sponsor for James Hinchcliffe at six of the seven races in which he isn’t sponsored by Genesys.

Capstone, described as “the world’s leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems,” will return with its #ShiftToGreen campaign as the primary partner on the #29 Andretti Steinbrenner Racing-Honda at Texas Motor Speedway (Race 2), the IndyCar Grand Prix on the IMS road course, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the streets of Nashville, Portland International Raceway, and the season finale on the streets of Long Beach.

Capstone has sponsored both Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi over the past two years.

Michael Andretti, CEO and chairman of Andretti Autosport, stated: “We are looking forward to continuing to expand the winning relationship with Capstone Turbine and helping them grow green energy brand awareness by assisting them with new B2B introductions and expanding current relationships with other sponsors that are Capstone end users.

“We’re also pleased to welcome George [Steinbrenner IV] and the Steinbrenner Racing team back into the Andretti fold. We’ll be working together on this entry for Hinchcliffe this year, as well as the Indy Lights car for Devlin DeFrancesco.”

“When he is not driving at 240 miles per hour on an IndyCar circuit, James will be helping Capstone educate fans on the types of alternative energy sources that are accelerating the global shift to green energy,” stated Darren Jamison, Capstone's president and CEO. “The energy landscape is changing, and we are excited to have James both behind the wheel and as our brand ambassador.

“The valuable business relationships we have developed with the support of George Steinbrenner IV and Michael Andretti offers Capstone a platform to reach the racing community and help more companies save money and lower their carbon footprint.” 

“We are very happy to continue our partnership with Capstone,” said Steinbrenner. “It has been a great journey taking this partnership from a single race sponsorship in 2019 to a strong and sustainable pact. Working with Capstone has opened our team to a world of green energy initiatives that we continue to seek to bring to the IndyCar paddock.”

Hinchcliffe, who is about to embark on his 11th IndyCar season, and his fifth in the Andretti Autosport team, said: “I’m really excited to be joined up with Capstone for a handful of races in 2021. Working with a company that is essentially trying to save the world is such a cool experience.

“I think the need for green energy is very apparent and it’s something that affects and helps everyone. Being a part of educating people on what we can do better and how we can be better is something that’s really exciting.

“Obviously, the goal is to win and the best way to raise awareness is to get the #ShiftToGreen Honda into victory lane and tell people about what we’re trying to do. 

“It’s also great to be working with George and Steinbrenner Racing. They’ve only been together a short while, but the results have come already and that speaks to the people in that organization, so I’m really happy to be in the Andretti Steinbrenner program.”

Hinchcliffe has scored six IndyCar wins, three of which came with Andretti Autosport in 2013.

Primary sponsorship for the #29 in Hinchcliffe's home race in Toronto has not yet been confirmed. 

Series IndyCar
Drivers James Hinchcliffe
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author David Malsher-Lopez

