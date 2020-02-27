IndyCar
IndyCar / Breaking news

Hinchcliffe joins NBC Sports for IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA coverage

Hinchcliffe joins NBC Sports for IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA coverage
By:
Feb 27, 2020, 5:43 PM

James Hinchcliffe will serve as an analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of IndyCar, Indy Lights, IMSA and NASCAR in 2020, making his on-air debut for the NTT IndyCar Series season-opener at St. Petersburg.

Hinchcliffe, who has been confirmed for three IndyCar entries in a Genesys-backed sixth Andretti Autosport-Honda, will serve as a driver analyst for a majority of NBC Sports’ 2020 IndyCar race coverage, providing reports from pit road.

His IndyCar on-air schedule will include the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, his home race, the Honda Indy Toronto and the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. He will also be part of NBC Sports’ comprehensive coverage in the week prior to competing in the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

In addition to his role as INDYCAR expert, Hinchcliffe will provide analysis during NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Fourth of July weekend. He will also serve as an analyst for select IMSA races, beginning with the 12 Hours of Sebring on March 20-21, and will contribute to Indy Lights coverage on NBC Sports Gold’s IndyCar Pass throughout the year.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the NBC Sports team and covering so many awesome racing series in 2020,” said Hinchcliffe. “NBC Sports has covered IndyCar for more than a decade and I’ve gotten to know Diff [Leigh Diffey] really well over that time. I used to bang wheels with PT [Paul Tracy] and Townsend [Bell], so our relationships go way back and it will be great getting to work them, and all the behind-the-scenes staff at NBC Sports, throughout the season.

“I’ve always loved educating people on the finer points of IndyCar racing and I’m excited to jump in and share my expertise and perspective as a current driver with all of the fans and viewers.”

“James Hinchcliffe is one of the most dynamic personalities in motorsports and we’re excited to bring The Mayor of Hinchtown to the NBC Sports team for 2020,” said Sam Flood, executive producer and president, NBC Sports and NBCSN. “James’ engaging personality, combined with his unique perspective of what these drivers are experiencing in real time, will be a great addition to our motorsports coverage.”

Hinchcliffe has six IndyCar wins to his name, and took pole for the 2016 Indianapolis 500.

About this article

Series IndyCar , Indy Lights , NASCAR , IMSA
Drivers James Hinchcliffe
Author David Malsher-Lopez

